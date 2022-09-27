Students upset Brazos County commissioners don't reinstate MSC for early voting

Brazos County commissioners took no action Tuesday on restoring the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus as an early voting location for the November election because it is not feasible at this time, according to county and Bryan-College Station city staff.

The MSC will be a polling location on Election Day and potentially could be a polling site for the 2023 election year. The commissioners finalized early voting locations during a July meeting, which did not include the MSC.

In the past few meetings, the commissioners heard from a multitude of dissatisfied A&M students who petitioned and spoke out about having the location restored for early voting this year.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters opened the discussion Tuesday morning and said Commissioner Steve Aldrich asked for this item to be placed on the agenda specifically for 2022. It was previously discussed that the site could be used for the 2023 election, but up until Tuesday it was unclear if it would be possible to have the location reinstated for this year after the commissioners voted 4-1 to have the new location moved to College Station City Hall.

“We have had this discussion and my take from the discussion is I know there were some differences of opinion about whether it is legal or not legal, but at this point in the election process to add another polling location would be, in my opinion, pretty much impossible, and I think that is what staff has told us,” Peters said.

Commissioners Russ Ford and Aldrich did not attend Tuesday’s meeting due to their position on the county tax rate. However, after the meeting, Aldrich said he previously contacted both city secretaries to provide their input. Both city secretaries were present at the meeting and were called on by Commissioner Nancy Berry to relay the logistics of having the MSC reinstated.

College Station City Secretary Tanya Smith said the entities involved in this November election have had to move forward with the decision to change polling locations.

“We have already prepared and proofed our notices for the papers. We have also prepared our notices for our website," she said. "This takes time and money. This late in the game adding an additional location, not only will it be a rush but will have to go back to our councils and or our boards to amend our orders calling our elections. Rushing causes mistakes; mistakes in elections is detrimental.”

Ishika Shah, an A&M student, spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting and said she didn’t feel commissioners wanted students to be able to vote.

“I now have no interest in proving my credibility to you when it is clear the court has no consideration or respect for the time us students have been putting into coming to these meetings,” she said. “Our right to vote is serious. The election code is a Google search away and we were able to find where it says that changing the polling location is still perfectly legal. We even connected you with a civil rights lawyer to tell you it is legal and possible to bring the MSC back.”

Bruce Erratt, general counselor for Brazos County, said after the meeting there is a statute that allows the MSC to be moved in emergencies up to five days ahead of an election.

“There is another set of statutes for temporary voting sites, and then there is the statute for permanent voting sites. … The commissioners moved the site from campus to City Hall, as one of the permanent voting sites,” he said. “There are ways that the MSC could be a voting site; it is just too far into the process to return it to be a permanent voting site this year.”

Bryan City Secretary Mary Lynn Stratta said shey did not like the change eliminating the MSC as an early polling site.

“I believe that not only a lot of students use that location, but there are people that live in Bryan and work on the campus that would be convenient for them to [vote] there. However, the commissioners court made that decision and we moved ahead in good faith with that decision,” she said. “We posted our notices. When you have an emergency where a polling place burns or floods, that is one thing, but it is kind of late in the game now.”

Berry said after hearing from both cities that it would be difficult to change the site back, but said the court is planning to have the MSC as an early voting site for 2023.

“College Station City Hall is right across the street from campus. Polling is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., six days a week, so that is Saturday and it is open on Sunday,” she said. “[Texas A&M students] will have ample opportunity to vote if they so choose. I know it would be more convenient for them at the MSC, but that ship has sailed, we admitted we made a mistake and it will be corrected next year.”

Sabrina Wren, another A&M student, spoke at the end of the meeting and said she was disappointed the MSC would not be an early voting location this fall.

“We have been coming here since August," she said. "You have had plenty of time and it just feels like there have been games played from the beginning. We tried to be civil. We came, we spoke, we thanked you for your time and we were criticized for the way we dressed.

“We come to meetings; people don’t show up, wrong things are on the agenda. It didn’t feel you all were truly trying to work with us. It is still legal. Yes, it is difficult to change, but you had plenty of time to change it.”