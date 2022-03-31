Students prepare to take on 48-hour game design challenge

The largest student-run game jam in the world, known as Chillennium, returns this weekend at the Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station.

Participants will have 48 hours to develop a game entirely from scratch based off this year’s theme, which will be revealed during Friday’s opening ceremony. Participants will be able to compete in teams of up to four or fly solo. After the allotted time, professionals in the gaming industry will judge the teams’ creations on sound, design, art, programing and originality, said Amanda Golla, director of the event.

“We get so many different genres, interpretations and gameplay styles. Most of them are developed for PC, but if anyone wants to try something different, we’re always willing to accommodate them because we want to make this, first and foremost, a great experience for them,” Golla said.

Golla said while Chillennium is a competition at its core, it’s really a learning experience that offers participants of every skill level the opportunity to develop their own unique creations.

“A lot of people don’t necessarily have game development programs at their school, they never had a chance to experiment with it, and it’s a really great chance to get exposed to it around a bunch of like-minded people,” Golla said.

Andre Thomas, associate professor of practice and faculty adviser for Chillennium, said the event is a good resume builder sponsored by Electronic Arts, Gearbox Software, Epic Games, Insomniac, Robot Entertainment, Texas A&M University Visualization, Texas A&M University Architecture and many more. A team of Insomniac’s senior employees will provide students with advice and feedback to help them improve their games, Thomas said.

“I hear every single time when these professionals come out, ‘Wow, this is an amazing game jam. I’ve never seen anything like it.’ It’s because of our students,” Thomas said. “The Aggies are so careful and diligent with organizing and designing events that everybody walks away having an amazing experience.”

Since its creation as a group collaboration between Texas A&M University and Kansas State University in 2015, the event has grown to host around 350 students from around the world, said Jocylin Lopez, Chillennium social media lead.

“In a previous year, we had two teams from China, and this year, we’ve got teams from Louisiana State University, University of Missouri, we have several different flagship schools in Texas like the University of Houston, University of Texas, and a few from Prairie View,” Golla said.

After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas said this year’s event will feel like a brand new start with a new team of student organizers.

“My favorite part is going to be seeing the games they make and being able to play them. That’s where it all pays off,” Golla said.

