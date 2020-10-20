Stretch of Wellborn Road in College Station to be closed Wednesday for crash reconstruction

Police have planned a partial closure of Wellborn Road in College Station Wednesday morning to facilitate a crash reconstruction of a continued intoxication assault investigation.

All lanes of Wellborn Road (FM 2154) will be closed between Deacon Drive and Harvey Mitchell Parkway (FM 2818) on Wednesday from 3 a.m. until mid-to-late morning.

A press release by the College Station Police Department details the alternate routes: Northbound Wellborn traffic will divert east onto Deacon Drive. Southbound Wellborn traffic will divert onto FM 2818. The 2818 ramp for southbound Wellborn will be closed.

All eastbound Cain Road traffic will divert south onto Old Wellborn. Jones Crossing traffic will go north. Two northbound Wellborn Road lanes will be reopened as soon as possible (the inside/left lane will remain closed for the duration of the closure). The northbound lanes might be reopened in time for rush hour traffic, but the release states that this is not guaranteed.