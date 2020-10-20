 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stretch of Wellborn Road in College Station to be closed Wednesday for crash reconstruction
0 comments

Stretch of Wellborn Road in College Station to be closed Wednesday for crash reconstruction

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency lights, police, file photo

Police have planned a partial closure of Wellborn Road in College Station Wednesday morning to facilitate a crash reconstruction of a continued intoxication assault investigation.

All lanes of Wellborn Road (FM 2154) will be closed between Deacon Drive and Harvey Mitchell Parkway (FM 2818) on Wednesday from 3 a.m. until mid-to-late morning.

A press release by the College Station Police Department details the alternate routes: Northbound Wellborn traffic will divert east onto Deacon Drive. Southbound Wellborn traffic will divert onto FM 2818. The 2818 ramp for southbound Wellborn will be closed.

All eastbound Cain Road traffic will divert south onto Old Wellborn. Jones Crossing traffic will go north. Two northbound Wellborn Road lanes will be reopened as soon as possible (the inside/left lane will remain closed for the duration of the closure). The northbound lanes might be reopened in time for rush hour traffic, but the release states that this is not guaranteed.

On Sunday, 31-year-old David Hammond was arrested after being accused of causing an accident that seriously injured a woman in another vehicle. According to the police report, witnesses said Hammond was weaving in and out of traffic at speeds estimated around 100 mph prior to colliding with the back of a sport utility vehicle in the 12000 block of Wellborn Road. Hammond was charged with intoxication assault, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calvert man arrested in College Station burglary case
Latest Headlines

Calvert man arrested in College Station burglary case

According to College Station police, authorities were investigating several January burglaries that had similarities. During the course of the investigation, police say Quenton Jerome Williams, 29, and another man were spotted and photographed with a gun safe reported stolen in one of the burglaries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert