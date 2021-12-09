Stover leaving Texas A&M AgriLife Research for developing university program

Dr. Patrick Stover announced in a press release Thursday he would not seek reappointment as vice chancellor and as dean of agriculture and life sciences of Texas A&M AgriLife and as director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research, finishing out his terms for those positions at the end of December.
Instead, Stover announced he would focus on the development of the Institute for Advancing Health Through Agriculture (IHA).
Stover has served as vice chancellor and dean of agriculture and life sciences at AgriLife since March 2018. The organization, according to Stover, made great progress on the aspirations he had to “nurture a culture of transparency, equity and effective academic faculty governance; to create an environment where world-class scholars and students blossom; and to enhance diversity and inclusion within AgriLife.”
Stover will serve as IHA director and provide oversight of the Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Evidence Center after being asked by Texas A&M University President Katherine Banks and Chancellor John Sharp to reposition his focus.
“The idea of this institute was his idea and when he got down here it was kind of a passion project for him,” said Laylan Copelin, Texas A&M University vice chancellor of marketing and communications. “The United States Department of Agriculture authorized $20 million a year for it, and the Texas Legislature kicked in $18 million for the next two years. Because the project is at a critical moment where we start hiring people, he felt like and we agreed it would be great if he could put 100% of his time and focus on making this idea successful.”
The institution will look at ways agriculture can be used to reduce the impact of chronic illnesses such as eating better quality foods with higher protein and fewer carbohydrates, Copelin said.
“Chronic disease is a trillion dollar a year problem and he really thinks that you can shift that and reduce the money we spend trying to treat chorionic diseases,” Copelin said. “If we do a better job objectively with good data, we can show people if you do this you’ll have a healthier lifestyle and outcome. He believes it could be good for the producers as well.”
Stover has no doubt that Texas A&M AgriLife will continue to meet the state's needs while also allowing for advancement opportunities for faculty, staff and students.
“No state and no land-grant university is better positioned than Texas and Texas A&M to champion agriculture, and specifically Texas agriculture, as the solution to human health, environmental health and economic prosperity for all we serve,” Stover said in the press release.
Despite his sudden change in roles, Stover said he remains dedicated to the mission and the AgriLife community while he looks forward to dedicating more of his time to operationalizing the IHA and the Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Evidence Center.