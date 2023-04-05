Rain or shine, the Bryan-College Station community is preparing for springtime. Whether you are searching for the perfect way to celebrate the Easter holiday or enjoy the first full month of spring, there are a plethora of events awaiting your arrival.

Bryan

Whimsy & Wild Emporium is holding its first Easter Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in Downtown Bryan. The event will begin with story time at 10 a.m. followed by an egg hunt with eggs hidden all over downtown. The Easter Bunny will hop over to The Tipsy Trinket during this event for egg-cellent photo opportunities.

Likewise, BigShots Golf Aggieland is holding an Easter egg hunt between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at its 400 West Villa Maria Road location in Bryan.

Every Saturday in April from 8 a.m. to noon, Historic Downtown Bryan will play host to the Brazos Valley Farmers Market at 500 North Main Street. This is your chance to shop local for your Easter or spring-inspired table.

The Downtown Bryan Street & Art Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15 in Historic Downtown Bryan. This free event offers families a reason to explore downtown, hear live music, view art from local artists, shop and learn about book binding, canvas wrapping, yarn dyeing and more.

Ronin Farm & Restaurant is hosting three more gardening classes led by Farm Director Lilly Cross this spring. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 22, May 6 and May 27, families will be able to plant seeds, learn from gardening and forage lessons and experience a guided nature walk at 363 Creekside Drive in Bryan. Tickets for the classes are $40 per adult or $25 per child and include complimentary coffee, tea and six plant-a-seed packs.

College Station

Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, located at 503 George Bush Drive West in College Station, is hopping into Easter weekend with a showing of the movie “Hop” at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Also on Thursday, the Lincoln Recreation Center is throwing an Easter Egg-stravaganza from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 1000 Eleanor Street in College Station. Attendees can enjoy Easter-themed games and pictures with the Easter Bunny, and children ages 10 and under will receive bags filled with candy, toys and a coloring sheet at this free event.

Wake up early on Easter Sunday and enjoy Easter in the Park at 7 a.m. at Central Park in College Station, where a sunrise service will take place along with a complimentary breakfast and an Easter egg hunt.

If you are looking for a way to avoid cooking Easter lunch, Calvary Court and Canteen Bar & Grill is hosting an Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday with carving stations, pasta, dessert and a mimosa and bloody mary bar. An egg hunt also will take place on the four-acre courtyard with live jazz music filling the air. Reservations can be made by emailing tvanorne@valenciagroup.com for $55 per adult or $25 for children ages 12 and under.

The city of College Station’s Starlight Music Series begins Saturday, April 15 with a performance from Hayden Haddock and guest David Hanscheck and the Hail Mary Band at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the free concert starting at 7 p.m. All attendees are welcome to bring picnic baskets, coolers, blankets and lawn chairs, but pets are not allowed. The following four shows will occur on April 29, May 13, May 27 and June 10.