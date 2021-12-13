Stay safe this holiday season

Those who plan to leave their homes for the holidays should take some precautions such as making their residence appear occupied by setting their lights on a timer, have a trusted neighbor look after their apartment or house, and take as many of their valuables with them as possible, Lopez said.

“I know we’re all going to be with family and there’s a lot of things we want to share on social media, wait till you get back after the holidays to share that because most people think it’s just my friends that can see that. We know that’s not the case,” said Lieutenant Bobby Richardson, of the Texas A&M University Police.

“There are many people posing as your friend’s online that are not your friend’s or not who you think it is.”

After all the gifts have been unwrapped, properly dispose of any boxes instead of leaving them curbside, said Deputy David Wilcox, of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

“Someone will walk by and see oh that person got a brand new 50-inch screen,” Wilcox said. “They may target you because you’ve got that stuff out there.