Stay safe this holiday season

The College Station Police department will count down the 12 days until Christmas with a social media campaign highlighting various ways to be safe during this holiday season called the #12DaysOfSafety.
Monday marked the start of the campaign with a reminder always to keep vehicles locked, remove valuables or, if they can’t be removed, make sure they’re hidden.
“If you can, if you buy a bunch of presents or valuables, plan to go home and drop those off before you go to the next shopping center,” said Tristen Lopez, public information officer for the College Station Police Department.
“If you can, take them with you. I know that’s difficult because stores don’t usually want you to bring stuff they sell into them. If you leave it behind in the car then do your best to hide it.”
Online shopping has become a popular and convenient way to purchase gifts, but keeping an eye on delivery dates can prevent a potential thief from stealing them.
Notifying a neighbor to keep watch, requiring a signature, or having packages shipped to a relative or workplace can help packages end up in the right hands, said Kole Taylor, public information officer for the Bryan Police Department.
“If you see somebody driving around that looks like they’re casing a house or looking for packages, don’t hesitate to call us immediately when it’s happening,” said Taylor. “Give us a vehicle description, the person that’s being suspicious, so we can go contact them. It could be a delivery person in an unmarked car.”
Those who plan to leave their homes for the holidays should take some precautions such as making their residence appear occupied by setting their lights on a timer, have a trusted neighbor look after their apartment or house, and take as many of their valuables with them as possible, Lopez said.
“I know we’re all going to be with family and there’s a lot of things we want to share on social media, wait till you get back after the holidays to share that because most people think it’s just my friends that can see that. We know that’s not the case,” said Lieutenant Bobby Richardson, of the Texas A&M University Police.
“There are many people posing as your friend’s online that are not your friend’s or not who you think it is.”
After all the gifts have been unwrapped, properly dispose of any boxes instead of leaving them curbside, said Deputy David Wilcox, of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.
“Someone will walk by and see oh that person got a brand new 50-inch screen,” Wilcox said. “They may target you because you’ve got that stuff out there.
“A good tip would be if you have those packages go ahead and break those boxes down, throw them in a trash bag — that way nobody sees exactly what you got.”
Before hitting the road it’s important to check a vehicle’s conditions checking the tires, oil, and for any fluid leakage, said Sgt. Justin Ruiz of the Texas Department of Public Safety media and communications.
“When you leave, you want to notify a friend or family member when you’re leaving and what time you’re expected to be there. The biggest thing is planning stops along the way,” Richardson said.
“Everybody’s in a hurry this time of year, so plan frequent stops and when you’re on those stops that’s when you want to use your phone to text and call.”
The best gift someone can give themselves this time of year is the gift of safety, making good decisions behind the wheels such as wearing a seat belt, going the speed limit, putting their phone down, and driving sober. They can be the difference in getting home to friends and family safely for the holidays, said Cindy Kovar, program manager for Brazos Valley Injury Prevention at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
“We want people to enjoy their time. We want people to have fun with their families during the holiday season,” Ruiz said.
“Some folks haven’t seen their family in months, but if you plan to drink make sure you have a plan for a sober ride to take you back home or plan to stay there. There are several different companies that will pick you up and take you back home.”