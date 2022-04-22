 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

State reports 9 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Friday

  • 0

State health officials reported nine new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Friday.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 10, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,771 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

There was one lab-confirmed COVID-19 patient hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Thursday, with one new patient admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 539 staffed hospital beds in the region, 101 were available Thursday. There were four COVID-19 patients on ventilators in the region, and two intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.

To date, 409 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the DSHS.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s new lunar backpack will help map the moon and keep astronauts safe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert