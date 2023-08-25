Texans should reduce how much electricity they use on Friday, the state’s main grid operator said — the fourth such request made in nine days to avoid demand for power exceeding how much is available.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas warned that the grid could be further strained through the weekend.

Extreme heat continued to affect much of the state, threatening to drive demand for power to record levels as people cool their homes. Forecasts for relatively low wind power also contributed to ERCOT’s concern.

ERCOT asked people to reduce their energy use between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, a time frame that’s typically the most perilous for the grid. People returning home from work crank down their thermostats against the persistent heat, but solar power dwindles as the sun sets.

If people try to pull more power off the grid than is available, grid infrastructure can be badly damaged. ERCOT can trigger emergency operations to prevent that from happening. A worst-case scenario would bring rolling power outages, such as areas in Waco were suffering from.

Unlike the rest of the United States, much of Texas is on the ERCOT power grid, which largely stands alone. Operators in a statement said they were calling on large power users to reduce their consumption and asking other grids to provide what limited help they could.

Residents can conserve energy by turning up thermostats a few degrees and refraining from using large appliances such as washing machines and clothes dryers.

ERCOT previously called for people to reduce their power use on Aug. 17, 20 and 24.