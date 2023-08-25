Texans asked to conserve energy for the 4th time

Texans should reduce how much electricity they use on Friday, the state’s main grid operator said — the fourth such request made in nine days to avoid demand for power exceeding how much is available.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas warned that the grid could be further strained through the weekend.

Extreme heat continued to affect much of the state, threatening to drive demand for power to record levels as people cool their homes. Forecasts for relatively low wind power also contributed to ERCOT’s concern.

ERCOT asked people to reduce their energy use between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, a time frame that’s typically the most perilous for the grid. People returning home from work crank down their thermostats against the persistent heat, but solar power dwindles as the sun sets.

If people try to pull more power off the grid than is available, grid infrastructure can be badly damaged. ERCOT can trigger emergency operations to prevent that from happening. A worst-case scenario would bring rolling power outages, such as areas in Waco were suffering from.

Unlike the rest of the United States, much of Texas is on the ERCOT power grid, which largely stands alone. Operators in a statement said they were calling on large power users to reduce their consumption and asking other grids to provide what limited help they could.

Residents can conserve energy by turning up thermostats a few degrees and refraining from using large appliances such as washing machines and clothes dryers.

ERCOT previously called for people to reduce their power use on Aug. 17, 20 and 24.

No injuries during fire at Texas prison

Fire broke out Friday morning at a state prison in Texas, forcing more than 650 inmates to evacuate but injuring no one, an official said.

The fire, the cause of which isn’t yet known, appeared to be confined to the attic and third floor of the administration building and the attic of a unit that houses inmates, said Amanda Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The inmates had initially been moved to other areas of the prison in Huntsville, about 65 miles north of Houston. But Hernandez later said about 400 of the displaced inmates will be moved to other facilities across the state.

The fire was contained, but firefighters were “still chasing small fires in some concealed spaces,” Huntsville Fire Chief Greg Mathis said.

The cause will be investigated once it is completely out.

All inmates and staff are safe and accounted for, Hernandez said.

Huntsville is the headquarters of the Texas prison system, which houses more than 130,000 inmates, more than any state in the U.S.

The system has come under scrutiny over the conditions of its roughly 100 lockups, including the absence of full air conditioning in most facilities and concerns over fire prevention.

A report by the State Fire Marshal’s Office in 2021 noted that “most of the units’ fire alarm systems aren’t functioning properly.”

Inspectors that year found nearly 1,700 violations, according to the report, which also noted that steam kettles were often used as fryers. There were no records of testing fire doors, dampers or standpipe systems.

In May, Texas lawmakers approved giving the prison agency millions of additional dollars for repairs and improvements, though the extra funding does not kick in until the next budget cycle, starting in September.

The 174-year-old Huntsville Unit was built in 1849 and is nicknamed the Walls Unit because of its red brick walls. It currently houses about 1,600 prisoners with space for about 1,700.

The prison is where condemned inmates are executed, but the death chamber was not affected by the fire, according to Hernandez.

The fire is not expected to affect the execution schedule, Hernandez said. The next one is set for Oct. 10, when Jedidiah Murphy is to be put to death for killing a 79-year-old woman in 2000.

Texas prosecutor will not seek death for Chemirmir

McKINNEY — A Texas prosecutor says he will not seek the death penalty for a man convicted of killing two elderly women and suspected of killing nearly two dozen total.

“Billy Chemirmir is an evil person who preyed upon our most vulnerable citizens,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement Thursday.

“Although he is certainly deserving of a death sentence, my decision ... is informed by the fact that he has already been tried three times in another county and he will never be a free man again,” Willis said.

The first murder trial of Chemirmir, 50, for the slaying of Lu Thi Harris, 81, ended in mistrial in Dallas County. He was later convicted in a second trial for Harris’ death and convicted of a second killing in the death of Mary Sue Brooks, 87.

Chemirmir has maintained his innocence of the crimes.

Authorities say Chemirmir preyed on older women, killing them and stealing their valuables.

He was caught after a 91-year-old woman survived an attack and told police he forced his way into her apartment at an independent living community for seniors, tried to smother her with a pillow and took her jewelry.

Police said they found Chemirmir the next day in the parking lot of his apartment complex holding jewelry and cash, having just thrown away a large red jewelry box. Documents in the jewelry box led them to the home of Harris, who was found dead in her bedroom.