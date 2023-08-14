In this presidential election cycle, major Texans are shut out of the 2024 sweepstakes. That’s rare in American politics. There’s usually a Texan in the mix for the White House. And even when a Lone Star candidate doesn’t make it all the way, they provide drama or comic relief.

Think Rick Perry on the 2011 debate stage, when he couldn’t remember the third federal agency he would abolish if elected president. There was also Beto O’Rourke in 2019, when he enthusiastically answered “hell, yes” to a question about confiscating assault-style weapons.

This cycle is one of the most unique in American history. Donald Trump is way ahead of the GOP presidential field, leading second-place challenger Ron DeSantis by more than 30 percentage points and the rest of the pack by at least 40 points.

There are at least two Texans running for the White House, but former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, a Texas A&M graduate from San Antonio, is less than a blip in the polls. Few people have heard of Richardson business executive Ryan Binkley, who is also a candidate. Neither candidate has qualified to participate in the Aug. 23 GOP presidential debate, the first of the primary season.

What happened to all the Texans?

The GOP presidential race could have featured Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott. They are not expected to mount campaigns for the White House.

“It’s too late,” conservative radio talk show host Mark Davis said. “People like Greg Abbott and Ted Cruz look at the field that’s being dominated by Trump and realize that there’s no viable lane.”

Cruz, perhaps, was the best positioned Texan to run for president. He was the last candidate standing against Trump in the 2016 presidential primary.

After initially refusing to endorse Trump, he became one of his most loyal allies, despite the bitter history of acrimony and insults.

The two-term senator is focusing on reelection, where he’s expected to face light competition in the March GOP primary. He knows that challenging Trump in the primary is right now a losing battle. If Trump is somehow diminished, Cruz’s calculus could change, but time is running out and he’ll likely be involved in a riveting Texas Senate race.

In 2018, Cruz beat O’Rourke by 2.6 percentage points. This time, he’ll face the winner of the Democratic primary that features Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas and state Sen. Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio. This contest is expected to be Texas’ marquee matchup.

Abbott is another powerhouse Texas politico who could have made waves in a presidential contest.

The governor’s campaign team had said he would consider a run for president after this year’s legislative session ended. But that session gave way to two special sessions. And there’s another one expected this fall that will focus on school voucher-like programs in Texas.

In his third term, Abbott has become a national figure, mostly because of his move to bus migrants to cities outside of Texas, including Washington, D.C., Chicago, New York and Philadelphia. But he’s never gained traction in the GOP presidential field, finishing well off the pace in most GOP straw polls and surveys.

The governor will most likely seek a record fourth term in 2026.

Though running for the White House is nearly out of the question, Cruz and Abbott could be candidates for vice president.

Texas is not a battleground state, so a Texas running mate would not have the benefit of helping flip a state red. But Cruz and Abbott would help form a solid conservative ticket, no matter the nominee.

Right now, it looks like that decision would be made by Trump, and who knows what he’ll want to round out the GOP ticket.