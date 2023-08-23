AUSTIN — One of the whistleblowers in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment case accused two senior agency employees of sexual harassment, according to an interview transcript released last week.

David Maxwell told impeachment investigators in February that First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster and Aaron Reitz, who recently left his position at the agency to be Ted Cruz’s chief of staff, drove female employees away from the agency’s executive tier.

“I would tell you that those two individuals, there have been many complaints of sexual harassment by the female employees up on the eighth floor. Most all of them have left. And their complaints were varied,” said Maxwell, who was the agency’s director of law enforcement for five years before he was fired after he and others reported Paxton to the FBI for alleged corruption.

He added that “you can’t find the complaints” about the alleged behavior.

“They’re so misogynistic it’s incredible how blatant they are about it and how openly sexual they are in talking around their female employees,” Maxwell said.

The Office of the Attorney’s spokesperson responded that no such complaints exist, and added that the newspaper previously requested from the agency similar information and that “none of these records, which are currently in possession of the Dallas Morning News, reflect any allegation of sexual harassment.”

“Having conducted a diligent search for any complaints related to your question, the Office of the Attorney General has found no record of any such complaint against Brent Webster or Aaron Reitz,” Director of Communications Paige Willey said in an emailed statement Monday.

In June, The News asked the Office of the Attorney General for any complaints filed against Reitz or Webster. The agency released five complaints against Webster from October 2020, all filed by the staffers who reported Paxton to the FBI, alleging retaliation after they made their corruption complaint.

None of the complaints mentioned alleged sexual harassment.

Reitz called Maxwell’s accusations “unsworn” and “baseless.”

“There have been zero complaints against me for anything even approximating ‘sexual harassment’ during my time at the Agency. No women left the executive team because of anything like that. Indeed, I hired, retained, and promoted many women to the executive team, and recommended the same throughout the Agency. Slandering someone like this is unconscionable,” Reitz said via text message.

Maxwell’s lawyer on Monday declined to comment beyond his client’s remarks in the interview transcript. There is a gag order in place that applies to parties to Paxton’s impeachment.

The transcript of Maxwell’s interview was included among thousands of pages of evidence House managers, who will put on the case against Paxton, filed with the court of impeachment last week.

The Texas House impeached Paxton in May based largely on corruption allegations brought by a group of eight former senior staff in the agency, including Maxwell. In late 2020, they reported Paxton to the FBI. They accused their then-boss of abusing his office to help Nate Paul, a campaign donor and real estate investor, in exchange for a kitchen remodel and job for a woman with whom he had an alleged extramarital affair.

All eight were fired or resigned from the agency, and four sued under state whistleblower laws, claiming retaliation. Paxton’s impeachment was prompted by his agency asking state lawmakers for $3.3 million to settle the lawsuit.

Paxton denies all wrongdoing and has argued that the impeachment articles be dismissed. A trial in the Texas Senate to determine whether he’s removed from office will begin Sept. 5.

Paxton hired Webster, a former Williamson County prosecutor who ran unsuccessfully for the state’s top criminal court, in the wake of the whistleblowers’ report to the FBI. He briefly helmed the agency after Paxton was suspended post-impeachment and before Gov. Greg Abbott named a temporary replacement.

Reitz, who unsuccessfully ran for the statehouse, worked as Deputy Attorney General for Legal Strategy until May of this year. Reitz gained notoriety after he apologized for publicly calling gold medalist Simone Biles a “selfish, childish national embarrassment” for opting to skip the 2021 Olympics women’s gymnastics team final. He joined Cruz’s staff in May.

In the interview, Maxwell calls Webster an “inept” “piece of work,” who interrogated him for not pursuing an internal investigation into whether FBI agents violated the law during a 2019 raid on Paul’s home and businesses.

“I go up there and basically what they’re trying to do is get me to admit that I had messed up the investigation; that I had been ineffective as a supervisor,” Maxwell said. “I finally told Webster, I said, ‘You’re a rookie. You’re wasting your time. If you’re going to fire me, just fire me and let’s get on with it.’”