AUSTIN — Ken Paxton’s fate is in the hands of a jury of his political peers.

Unlike an American criminal trial, where 12 jurors are selected from a pool to listen to arguments and render verdicts, Paxton’s impeachment features 30 state senators as jurors.

Potentially burdened by political entanglements and biases, the senators will decide whether the suspended attorney general is convicted on some or all of the charges against him. If he’s convicted on just one of the articles, he’ll be removed from office.

The senators’ decisions will be made under continuing pressure from Paxton’s supporters and detractors, who have made it clear that what happens in the jury room will impact their political careers.

“If you’re just a regular citizen and you get pulled in for jury duty, no one is going to try and get you fired,” Plano-based Republican consultant Vinny Minchillo said. “No one is going to try to find a candidate to primary you and take your job if you don’t vote the right way.”

On Friday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is serving as judge in the trial, read the articles of impeachment to jurors. He instructed them to have no contact with anyone outside the jury room during their deliberations and to stay off their cell phones, except in cases of emergency. After closing arguments, Patrick gave jurors their formal instructions as spectators in the gallery observed the historic impeachment trial.

A two-thirds majority is needed for conviction, which means the prosecution had a heavy lift to remove Paxton from office, Minchillo said. Senators deliberated into the early evening Friday but no verdict was announced.

Paxton’s wife, Sen. Angela Paxton of McKinney, attended the proceedings but is recused from voting.

“The prosecution needed to have something overwhelming or a smoking gun,” Minchillo said. “The senators are saying ‘you better give me a real good reason to convict.’”

In an American courtroom, evidence is the key factor to how a jury deliberates. Rarely are juror decisions made under political pressure.

“I do know that there are personal relationships and lots of politics, but I’m hoping and praying that they’ll take their oaths seriously,” said former state Rep. David Simpson, a Republican who lives in Avinger.

It’s hard to predict what verdict the senators will issue for Paxton, said Collin County Republican Party Chairman Abraham George.

“That’s the million dollar question,” he said. “I can’t tell you for sure how they will vote.”

In the hands of senatorsTexas hasn’t had an impeachment trial of a statewide leader since James “Pa” Ferguson was convicted and removed from office in 1917.

In May, the Texas House impeached Paxton by an overwhelming 121-23 vote, including a majority of Republicans.

The House and Senate, however, are rivals of sorts, so Paxton’s conviction is an open question: During the legislative session the House and Senate were at odds over several critical issues, including the mechanics of an $18 billion property tax cut. Since the Paxton impeachment originated in the House, some Senate Republicans may not want to cosign their findings.

Still, many Republican senators could be disturbed by the allegations against the attorney general.

Votes on pre-trial motions to dismiss offer some clues, but it’s still unclear how the senators will vote.

Democrats united: The Senate’s 12 Democrats are poised to vote to convict Paxton. The Republicans have a more complicated process. Clues on how Republicans feel about the trial, perhaps, came with their votes on pre-trial motions to dismiss the case.

Six solid GOP votes for Paxton: Six GOP senators backed every motion to dismiss, signaling strong support for Paxton. They are: Sens. Lois Kolkhorst of Brenham, Bob Hall of Edgewood, Tan Parker of Flower Mound, Paul Bettencourt of Houston, Donna Campbell of New Braunfels and Brandon Creighton of Conroe. Parker, Campbell and Bettencourt are up for reelection in 2024.

Five swing votes: Five Republicans voted for at least one motion to dismiss, suggesting they have not yet made up their minds on the evidence and are widely considered swing voters. They are Charles Schwertner of Georgetown, Bryan Hughes of Mineola, Brian Birdwell of Grandbury, Charles Perry of Lubbock and Kevin Sparks of Midland.

Seven Republicans who could vote to convict: Seven Republicans sided with Democrats in voting against dismissing all of the motions to dismiss. That list includes Kelly Hancock of North Richland Hills, Joan Huffman of Houston, Mayes Middleton of Galveston, Robert Nichols of Jacksonville, Phil King of Weatherford, Drew Springer of Muenster and Pete Flores of Pleasanton.

Prosecutors need to get nine GOP senators to join Democrats in convicting Paxton of one or all articles of impeachment.

Paxton, a McKinney Republican in his third term, is a former member of the House and Senate.

“I feel like this cake was baked on the first day,” said Minchillo, who predicts an acquittal. “The senators are not particularly movable. When they get to the jury room, they already know how things are going to go.”

Others predicted Paxton would be ousted from office.

“Once they’ve made the decision to let all the dirty laundry get aired, they were pretty much sealing the fate of Paxton, as well as signaling what they were going to do,” said Mark Jones, a political scientist at Rice University.

Politics or evidence

The trial, nearly two weeks long, featured a sometimes tense battle between lawyers on both sides. Paxton’s team sought to unravel the prosecution’s star witnesses, which were mainly the whistleblowers who reported the attorney general’s actions to the FBI.

On Wednesday, one of the most dramatic days of the trial, the prosecution rested prematurely, which was followed by the defense asking for a directed verdict dismissing the case. The motion was eventually withdrawn.

That drama followed the revelation that Paxton’s alleged mistress was at the Capitol, but deemed unavailable to testify.

Minchillo, the GOP consultant, said testimony from the alleged mistress could have helped prosecutors sway conservative Republicans, particularly with Angela Paxton in the room.

The work of the defense has been praised by many Paxton supporters, including Luke Macias, director of the Defend Texas Liberty PAC.

“It is concerning that we’re going through this process,” Macias said during an interview with The Dallas Morning News and KXAS-TV.

He added: “We’d be really surprised if any of these senators vote to impeach Ken Paxton.”

Others say the evidence clearly shows Paxton is unfit for office and GOP senators will convict Paxton — even if it makes them uncomfortable.

“The facts and the information are very compelling,” said Jason Villalba, Chairman and CEO of the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation. ”It’s a coin toss right now, but if I had to bet a dollar, I’d bet on conviction.”

The vote, however, could be unpredictable.

“The evidence is quite clear, but when you’re dealing with senators who have political considerations and not just the facts, it’s a different analysis,” Villalba said.

The overriding factor in the jury vote could be politics.

And it will be hard for GOP senators to stand up against the party’s insurgents who are supportive of Paxton, said Dr. Bob Deuell, a former state senator from Greenville.

“I don’t know what Republican stands up and makes the prosecution’s points for them,” he said. “They’re not strong enough and they’re still worried about reelection.”

Republican senators could be wary of what they say during deliberations because their comments could be repeated and used against them in upcoming political fights.

Pressure also is being exerted from anti-Paxton supporters, said Wayne Richard, a Plano businessman who is considering challenging incumbent state Rep. Matt Shaheen, also of Plano, in the 2024 GOP primary. Richard was recruited to run by pro-Paxton Republicans because Shaheen voted to impeach the attorney general, as did every other Collin County House member.

“Republicans that voted to move forward with the proceedings are the ones going to be more likely to find him guilty of at least one of the charges knowing that it’ll only take one charge of guilt to remove him from office,” Richard said. “He’s (Paxton) got an uphill battle to get out of this.”

Ambition was also at play, Richard said.

“There are numerous people who will be voting on this with political aspirations,” he added. “It’s difficult to know how they’re going to vote.”

Richard said Texans for Lawsuit Reform, a group that backed former Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman in the 2022 GOP primary against Paxton, was actively lobbying senators to convict Paxton. A group called Texans Against Public Corruption sent Richard a text calling for Paxton’s conviction, Richard said.

“There’s pressure coming from both sides,” he noted.

Simpson, the former state representative, said lessons can be learned from the historic impeachment trial.

“What’s critical is that when we’re confronted with wrongdoing that we admit it, forsake it, ask for forgiveness and move on,” he said. “It’s been a sobering experience. Hopefully we don’t have to go through it again for another 100 years.”