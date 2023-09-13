In a case of whiplash, suspended attorney general Ken Paxton’s lawyers — who made a sudden motion for a directed verdict, challenging the sufficiency of the evidence the House managers presented in their case — withdrew their motion.

The motion would’ve needed majority approval, or 16 senators.

Instead, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is presiding over the trial, announced that House impeachment managers also had withdrawn their motion to consolidate the trial’s two-step verdict vote into a single step. The managers proposed a rules change stating that a conviction on any article of impeachment would not only remove Paxton from office, it would ban him from holding future state elective office. Senate rules require a separate vote for a permanent ban if Paxton were convicted.

Court resumed briefly and Paxton’s defense called its first witness: Michael Gerhardt, an impeachment expert at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Before he could take the stand, the House lawyers immediately asked to approach the dais to engage in discussion. Minutes later, Patrick announced the court would adjourn for the day, delaying Gerhardt’s testimony. The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Near the end of the seventh day of often grueling testimony, House lawyer Rusty Hardin rested his case.

But he did it accidentally, setting off a bizarre and unexpected chain of events that could potentially end the impeachment trial earlier than anticipated.

Hardin admitted that he accidentally rested too early before Paxton’s lawyers could cross-examine the last witness, Blake Brickman, one of the whistleblowers.

Paxton lawyer Tony Buzbee declined to press to cross-examine Brickman and instead quickly moved for a directed verdict, arguing that House managers had not sufficiently proved the articles of impeachment. The written motions challenged every article singly or in groups, he said.

Eligible senators then left the chamber to deliberate on a directed verdict, which needs majority approval, or 16 senators.

House managers also made a motion to change the trial rules so that if senators convict Paxton on a single article of impeachment, he would not only be permanently removed from his post but prevented from running for state-level offices in the future.

The current rules, which senators approved in June, state that conviction on an article would merely remove Paxton from office. Senators would vote separately to decide whether Paxton should be barred from future office.

The earliest the Senate can consider the motion, which requires 24-hour notice, is around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Based on the time left for each side to argue its case, senators could begin deliberations as soon as Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, Buzbee took aim at impeachment Article 10, which alleges Nate Paul paid to renovate the Paxtons’ Austin home, during a cross-examination of Drew Wicker.

Wicker, Paxton’s personal assistant, had testified that he overheard Paxton telling a contractor renovating the home that he wanted granite countertops in the kitchen, to which the contractor replied “I’ll have to check with Nate,” which he understood to be Paul.

But Buzbee produced two photographs of the Tarrytown home’s kitchen, taken before the renovation in 2020 and last month, that Wicker confirmed showed no changes to the counters, cabinets or stove.

House impeachment managers have cast the renovation as part of a quid pro quo, as Paxton directed his office to help Paul investigate his business rivals.

Buzbee, a seasoned litigator, then walked the jury through a series of documents that purported to show a construction firm billing the Paxtons, an insurance company paying out a claim to the Paxtons, and then the attorney general directing the trustee of the family’s blind trust to pay that sum of $121,617 to the construction firm.

The House’s evidence for this item was largely circumstantial. Their exhibits had previously pointed out that the construction firm, Cupertino Builders, was run by a man with close ties to Paul.

House lawyer Erin Epley suggested that perhaps Paxton and Paul considered, and then abandoned, a plan to install granite countertops. And she noted that the date Paxton made the payment, Sept. 30, 2020, was the same day that whistleblowers reported Paxton to the FBI and issued a cease-and-desist letter to outside lawyer Brandon Cammack.

Borrowing a line from Buzbee, Epley suggested there are no coincidences in Austin.

Wicker testified that throughout 2020 he grew increasingly uneasy with Paxton’s behavior and close relationship with Paul, an Austin real estate investor and political donor.

Wicker’s position meant he had a close relationship with both Paxton and his wife. He described Ken Paxton as a friend and said Angela Paxton was “nothing but loving and caring.” But the loyal aide said he became increasingly concerned with Ken Paxton’s relationship with Paul, which included frequent lunches and meetings, including some that were not on the attorney general’s official schedule or include his security detail.

He testified that he made several deliveries to Paul’s office, including in one instance a manila envelope. Wicker said he didn’t know what the contents of the envelope were.

During the summer of 2020, Wicker was staying with his family at the Omni Barton Creek Hotel when he and his father ran into Ken Paxton and a woman coming out of the elevator. Wicker testified that he heard them having a “lively” conversation through the elevator doors. When they opened, the woman quickly exited while Paxton, wearing gym shorts, shook hands with Wicker and his father and said he was headed to the gym.

Wicker identified the woman as Olson.

The elevator encounter “did spur some questions,” Wicker said.

Wicker also testified that Paxton had four cell phones, including two “extra phones.” On a few occasions, Paxton asked to use Wicker’s phone. Wicker said he did not know who Paxton called because every time Paxton returned the phone the call log was “wiped.”

In fall 2020, Wicker said Paxton offered him a promotion to expand his duties to include more policy-related work. It was around that time that the FBI contacted Wicker amid a report from senior staff alleging that Paxton had misused his office to benefit Paul.

Wicker said he turned down the promotion to protect Paxton — and himself.

“I didn’t want General Paxton to have the appearance to offer me anything in light of the FBI reaching out,” he testified, adding that he also wanted to avoid the appearance of receiving a benefit.

Wicker said he also rejected Paxton’s first assistant Brent Webster’s offer to use the office of attorney general’s lawyers to represent him with the FBI. Wicker said he preferred to hire his own counsel.