AUSTIN — Attorney General Ken Paxton’s ties to a police technology company that landed a lucrative state contract are being scrutinized by House impeachment investigators for signs of self-dealing, The Dallas Morning News has learned.

Paxton was an investor in WatchGuard Video when the Collin County company secured a contract in 2006 with the state to provide dash cameras to police vehicles. The company has reported more than $33 million in sales to state and local agencies since 2014, according to data from the state Department of Information Resources.

Investigators want to know whether Paxton helped steer the state contract to the company, if he personally benefited from the winning bid and if he properly disclosed his stake in the business in mandated ethics filings, according to three people with firsthand knowledge of the probe.

The WatchGuard Video contract joins a growing list of matters that investigators are digging into after the Texas House impeached Paxton in May for alleged corruption.

The News revealed last month that investigators are delving deep into Paxton and his wife’s personal and political finances. On June 29, The Wall Street Journal reported the couple’s recent real estate buying spree is under the microscope.

It’s unclear, however, whether the House will adopt additional articles of impeachment before its early August deadline. The News’ sources, who want to remain unnamed because the investigation is ongoing, said it’s still important to look into tips regarding Paxton. Additional findings may strengthen the case or reveal new alleged wrongdoing, they said.

Paxton’s impeachment trial in the Texas Senate kicks off Sept 5. The third-term Republican, who has the support of former President Donald Trump, faces the possibility of permanent removal from office.

Paxton’s lawyers and public relations team did not reply to a request seeking comment about WatchGuard Video. In an interview with The News, the company’s longtime former CEO said Paxton had “zero involvement” with the company’s contracts and said the investment being dredged up now was purely political.

“There is no issue here,” Robert Vanman said. “To suggest there’s some sort of double-dealing is so ludicrous and so wrong and so vile, I cannot understate it.”

The 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton revolve largely around allegations that he abused his power to help a campaign donor. He is suspended without pay, and if two-thirds of senators vote in the affirmative, he will be removed from office. His wife, Angela Paxton, represents Collin County in the Senate but will not be allowed to vote on his removal.

The impeachment articles do not appear to have any direct connection, as of yet, to the WatchGuard Video contract.

Enforcement Video, doing business as WatchGuard Video, was registered to do business in Texas in 2004, according to business filings with the secretary of state. The Texas Department of Public Safety contracted with the company in 2006 and began using its technology in 2008, agency spokesman Travis Considine confirmed.

The company counted Paxton, then a member of the Texas House, as well as GOP state representatives Byron Cook of Corsicana and Bob Griggs of North Richland Hills, among its earliest investors, according to a 2008 Associated Press story.

The story noted the DPS investment in WatchGuard’s product was its “biggest financial boost.” Months later, Cook and Paxton sold a piece of the company for an undisclosed profit, the AP wrote, citing officials.

At the time, its CEO denied any wrongdoing, and Cook and Paxton said they did not pull strings to steer the contract on behalf of WatchGuard Video.

“I didn’t even know we had contracts with the state of Texas,” Paxton told the AP.

Despite disclosing the WatchGuard Video investment for years beforehand, Paxton did not initially do so in his personal financial statement filed with the Texas Ethics Commission covering 2007. He filed an amended report after the AP story published in October 2008 that added the WatchGuard investment.

Political opponents raised concerns about Paxton’s WatchGuard Video investment again when he planned to mount a bid for House speaker in 2010 and four years later, when he first ran for attorney general.

State ethics filings show Vanman, then-CEO of WatchGuard Video, gave $5,000 to Paxton’s campaign in 2009 and 2013. In 2017, he contributed $500 to Sen. Angela Paxton.

In 2016, D Magazine reported that WatchGuard Video was building a $46 million, 200,000-square-foot campus in Allen. Ken Paxton represented Collin County in the state Legislature from 2003-2015; his wife, Angela Paxton, now represents the area.

According to Vanman, the stories raising concerns about his company’s links to Paxton are politically motivated attacks. He said he met Paxton through church and still counts the attorney general among his friends, although the two rarely see each other.

Paxton never had more than a 5% stake in the company and played no role in winning the various contracts WatchGuard Video secured with the state, Vanman told The News.

“Ken Paxton was a passive shareholder, along with many other people,” he said.

Vanman secured the contracts himself, he added, through his connections in state highway patrol and the strength of the company’s product. To date, he said WatchGuard Video has provided cameras to about one-third of all law enforcement agencies in North America.

“That’s why Motorola wanted us,” he said.

Motorola Solutions bought the company in 2019; the terms of the deal were not disclosed. Motorola did not comment for this story.

After becoming attorney general in 2015, Paxton created a blind trust to house his business interests, including WatchGuard Video, according to personal financial disclosures. Vanman, who served as WatchGuard’s CEO until 2020, told The News neither he nor Paxton remains an investor.

“All WatchGuard shareholders were bought out by Motorola in July of 2019,” he said.

The company’s technology has been used by law enforcement agencies from California to Canada, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange filings.

WatchGuard Video dashcams are now found in nearly 3,000 highway patrol vehicles in Texas and DPS has spent $31.3 million on equipment purchases since 2008, Considine said.

DPS has been the top spender since 2014, according to the Department of Information Resources. The city of Plano was the company’s second best customer, spending more than $1.7 million on WatchGuard Video technology in that period.

WatchGuard Video secured at least three contracts with the state between 2014 and 2018, according to the Department of Information Resources.

This isn’t the only fraught investment Paxton shared with Cook, who retired from the Legislature in 2019. In 2015, a grand jury in Collin County indicted Paxton for securities fraud based on allegations Cook raised that Paxton had defrauded investors in another Collin County-based technology company called Servergy.

Several of the articles of impeachment also touch on these indictments, which turn 8 years old this summer. In June, the state’s top criminal appeals court settled a long-running question about where Paxton will be tried, siding with prosecutors and setting the proceedings in Harris County.

No trial dates have been set in that case.

Through his lawyer, Cook declined to comment for this story.