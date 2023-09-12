AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton coordinated through encrypted communications with a lawyer he hired to investigate law enforcement officials probing one of the Republican’s wealthy donors, the lawyer testified at Paxton’s impeachment trial Tuesday.

The testimony from Brandon Cammack on the sixth day of the historic proceeding addressed a central charge against Paxton: that he abused his office to help a local real estate developer resist FBI investigation by hiring an outside attorney to look into the agents, a judge and other officials involved in the probe.

Cammack told the jury of state senators who could decide Paxton’s political fate within days that he consulted with the attorney general about how to proceed. Cammack also said he kept Paxton appraised as he obtained a series of grand jury subpoenas with guidance from the developer’s lawyer.

“I did everything at his supervision,” Cammack said of Paxton.

Paxton has pleaded not guilty in the impeachment. He is not required to be present for testimony and was absent Tuesday, as he has been for most of the trial.

Paxton’s hiring of Cammack in 2020 prompted eight of his top deputies to report the attorney general to law enforcement for allegedly committing crimes to help developer Nate Paul. Their allegations prompted an ongoing FBI investigation of Paxton.

That year, Paul alleged wrongdoing by state and federal authorities after the FBI searched his home. Several of Paxton’s former deputies have testified that they found Paul’s claims “ludicrous” and not worthy of investigation.

Paul was indicted in June on charges of making false statements to banks. He pleaded not guilty.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers prosecuting Paxton’s impeachment have alleged that in return for Paxton’s help, Paul paid for renovations to his Austin home and employed a woman with whom the attorney general was having an extramarital affair.

Cammack testified that he met several times with Paxton, Paul and Paul’s lawyer about Cammack’s investigation, and regularly forwarded to Paxton information that Paul’s lawyer was sending him about whom to target with grand jury subpoenas.

Subpoenas were issued for cellphone records of law enforcement officials, including an agent involved in the search of Paul’s home and the assistant to a federal magistrate, Cammack said. Paul’s lawyer, Michael Wynne, joined him when he served others on banks.

“He was insistent on going,” Cammack said. “I didn’t really think it was appropriate.”

Cammack said Paxton used the encrypted service Proton Mail to email about the investigation and that the attorney general told him to communicate over encrypted messaging service Signal.

Cammack said he learned that Paxton had a different official email address when he saw it copied on an email from a Paxton deputy ordering Cammack to stop his investigation.

In 2020, Cammack was five years out of law school and had a modest criminal defense practice in Houston. He testified that Paxton hired him at the recommendation of Paul’s lawyer, whom he said he knew socially.

Cammack recalled that he was excited to be hired by Texas’ top lawyer and said Paxton told him he would need “guts” for the investigation.

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Dan Cogdell, Cammack said Paxton also told him he wanted to see the original version of a search warrant for Paul’s home that the developer alleged had been altered. Cammack recalled the attorney general saying, “I just want to know the truth.”

After getting the cease-and-desist letter, Cammack said U.S. Marshals showed up at his office. He said he called Paxton and the attorney general told him not to talk without a lawyer.

Cammack said he later was called to a meeting at Paul’s house and Paxton was there. The attorney general spent most of the meeting outside on the phone, Cammack said, but toward the end Paxton told him to continue his investigation.

Cammack said the attorney general’s office never paid him.

Much of the questioning throughout the trial has centered on the Attorney General’s Office’s involvement in reviewing complaints by Paul, an Austin real estate developer, over search warrants on his home and businesses. Paul, who donated $25,000 to Paxton in 2018, wanted a probe into federal and state officials he believed were involved in altering the documents.

In fall 2020, Paxton was looking to “hire a special prosecutor to investigate a criminal case where potentially there were potential violations of the Texas penal code,” Cammack said of his initial interview for the job.

Paxton told Cammack that his staff wasn’t working on what he wanted them to, Cammack testified. According to whistleblowers in the office, Paul’s allegations were conspiratorial. The Travis County district attorney, Margaret Moore, also declined to get involved in the Paul matter.

Cammack said he was “convinced” by what Paul and his attorney showed him, though he hadn’t formed an opinion on what was going on.

“I was just like, ‘Hey, if what he’s showing me on how the search warrant was altered is true, this is a big deal,’” Cammack said.

Cammack said he later got a second referral from the Travis County District Attorney’s office for separate matters related to Paul dealing with claims related to alleged mortgage fraud. Paxton told Cammack the referral was within the scope of his contract.

Cammack testified that, at Paxton’s direction, he only reported to the attorney general and kept Paxton appraised on the investigation. To get in touch with Paxton, he would use the Signal app, at Paxton’s request, and would use non-official cell phone numbers and email addresses. He got a separate phone to contact Paxton. Cammack said he didn’t want to mistake Paxton’s call for a spam call.

Cammack said he repeatedly asked for credentials that identified him as working for the office, but never received them.

Paul’s attorney would send Cammack information related to Paul’s claims, including unsolicited information. Cammack said he viewed Paul as the complainant in the matter. Cammack testified he got the list of people to subpoena from Paul’s lawyer.

“Did you have any knowledge one way or another that some of the people you were sending subpoenas to were opposing counsel to Mr. Paul in civil litigation?” asked Rusty Hardin, one of the lawyers for the House impeachment managers.

“No, sir,” Cammack said.

“If you had known that, would you have done it?” Hardin asked.

“No,” Cammack said.

Cammack testified that he thought he was acting properly and received no indication otherwise until he received cease-and-desist letters from senior staff in the Attorney General’s Office who were whistleblowers to federal law enforcement. U.S. Marshals also went to his office.

“I’m going and working, everything is OK — I’m getting affirmation that everything is all good,” Cammack said, describing his thoughts on a last-minute meeting with Paul, his attorney and Paxton. “And then all of the sudden I’ve got cease-and-desist letter, U.S. Marshal at my office, and I’m trying to figure out how did we go from that to this.”

He saw Paxton later that week at a meeting at Starbucks with Brent Webster, his first assistant.

Webster told Cammack his contract wasn’t “any good anymore” and he wouldn’t be paid.

“I think I ballparked it and said, well what about my $14,000 invoice, and he’s like, ‘Well, you’re going to have to eat that invoice. I’ve had to eat $40,000 invoices.’”

The impeachment trial concluded its sixth day. Senators will vote on whether to acquit or convict Paxton on the articles that include disregard of official duty and constitutional bribery. If removed from office, they’ll also vote on whether to bar him from running again in the future.

In cross examination, Cogdell outlined one of the impeachment articles to dispute its allegations. The article deals with Cammack’s retention.

It states: “While holding office as attorney general, Warren Kenneth Paxton misused his official powers by violating the laws governing the appointment of prosecuting attorneys pro tem. Specifically, Paxton engaged Brandon Cammack, a licensed attorney, to conduct an investigation into a baseless complaint, during which Cammack issued more than 30 grand jury subpoenas, in an effort to benefit Nate Paul or Paul’s business entities.”

For one, Cogdell took issue with the term “prosecuting attorney pro tem,” which Cammack agreed was not the title he was given. Cammack also agreed with Cogdell that he never believed he was investigating a “baseless” complaint.

He then moved on to the portion of the article claiming the investigation was to benefit Paul.

“You would agree with me Mr. Cammack, that was not your purpose,” Cogdell said. “You were not there trying to benefit Nate Paul or his business entities. That’s not why you agreed to get involved in this. Agreed?”

“Absolutely not,” Cammack said. “I didn’t even know Nate Paul or his entities or anything like that.”