AUSTIN — House managers plan to call Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to the witness stand during his upcoming impeachment trial, according to copies of the witness lists obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

Paxton tops the list of potential witnesses to be called by the managers, a group of House lawmakers and outside lawyers who will put on the case against Paxton, according to the document. The attorney general’s lawyers have said Paxton will not testify. The managers have argued Paxton must take the stand if subpoenaed, but can refuse to answer questions by exercising his constitutional right against self incrimination.

Nate Paul, the Austin real estate developer at the center of the impeachment allegations, and Laura Olson, a woman with whom Paxton is alleged to have had an affair are also on the managers’ list. Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore is also on the list.

On the attorney general’s list of potential witnesses are two senators who will also sit as jurors during his impeachment trial: his wife Angela Paxton and Bryan Hughes, a Mineola Republican who is referenced in the articles of impeachment.

His lawyers also may call his two Republican primary challengers, George P. Bush and Eva Guzman, as well as Republican strategist and Paxton critic Karl Rove, according to their witness list. Texans for Lawsuit Reform, a well-funded political action committee that endorsed Guzman, and its founder Dick Weekley are also on Paxton’s list.

A group of whistleblowers whose corruption allegations against Paxton prompted the impeachment proceedings appear on both lists.

According to trial rules drawn up by the senators, the witness lists are confidential. The News obtained copies from a source with firsthand knowledge of the lists.

Dick DeGuerin, one of the House managers’ lawyers, said the Senate will rule on whether Paxton can be called as a witness. He added: “As far as the witness list being made public, I want it to be clear nobody from the House managers leaked that.”

Paxton’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Texas House voted overwhelmingly to approve 20 articles of impeachment against the attorney general in May. Most of the articles accuse Paxton, a Republican who was re-elected to a third term in November, of misusing his power to help a campaign donor.

He has denied all wrongdoing. In his defense, Paxton’s lawyers have argued the alleged acts were either within Paxton’s authority as attorney general or are not serious enough to warrant impeachment.

State senators, sitting as the jury, will vote on whether Paxton should be removed from office in a trial starts Sept. 5. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the president of the Senate, will preside over the trial. The last impeachment trial of a statewide elected official in Texas was in 1917.

Paxton is suspended from his official duties without pay pending the trial’s completion.