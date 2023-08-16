Texas students’ passing rates on the reading STAAR test mostly held steady and while they saw growth in math, performance still lags behind pre-pandemic levels.

Statewide STAAR results for elementary and middle school students offer an encouraging picture, Texas education officials said Wednesday, but more work must be done — especially in mathematics, a subject hit particularly hard during COVID-19.

“Teachers across Texas continue to work with passion and skill to help students learn,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a statement. “This year’s results show the efforts of our educators continue to deliver improved results for students.”

Across the state, 77% of students in third through eighth grades passed reading assessments. Just over half of students scored on grade-level.

Students pass the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, if they score well enough to be deemed “approaching” grade level, meaning they are ”likely to succeed in the next grade or course with targeted academic intervention.”

While the overall percentage of students passing held firm, the number of children performing at the highest levels dipped from 32% in 2022 to roughly a quarter last school year.

Sixth graders saw the largest improvements in reading. The percentage of students who met grade level expectations spiked 8 percentage points, from 42% to 50%.

The percentage of students passing in math ticked up from 69% in 2022 to 72% last school year. The year before the pandemic hit, 78% of elementary and middle school students passed their math STAAR tests. Roughly 42% met grade-level standards.

At least one-fifth of students failed the math exam across all elementary and middle school grades.

This year’s batch of data reflects a redesigned STAAR test. The Legislature approved new assessment rules, including a requirement that testing be done online. Lawmakers also capped the number of points based on multiple choice questions and expanded the reading assessment to test students’ writing abilities.

High schoolers’ scores — released earlier this summer — generally provided encouraging signs as well.

In Biology, English I, English II and U.S. History, pass rates exceeded those in 2019 — the last year before COVID-19 upended students’ high school experiences. Algebra I scores remain below 2019 levels but still improved last school year.

Parents can go to TexasAssessment.gov to view STAAR results for their child.

“Being fully informed about their child’s academic progress can help them work with their child’s teacher during the new school year,” Morath said.

Accountability for Texas school districts

The STAAR data will be a major factor in how schools across Texas are evaluated this fall.

The Texas Education Agency assigns campuses and districts with A through F grades as part of the state’s accountability system, giving families a sense of how their local schools are performing. The ratings are key in how communities perceive their campuses and often are considered by parents when it comes time to enroll their children.

The formula for assigning grades has largely stayed the same since lawmakers created the system in 2017. However, widespread changes will be factored into the new scores when they’re released this fall.

District leaders predict the new rules will lead to lower scores.

Academic gaps remain

Texas Education Agency officials said they were encouraged by signs of growth among students learning English as a second language.

In math, 32% of those students met grade level and 35% met grade level in reading. These numbers are “at or above all-time high levels of performance,” according to TEA officials.

Roughly one-fifth of Texas’ nearly 5.5 million public school students are classified as learning English as a second language.

Still, those students — as well as those from low-income families and children receiving special education services — remain far below the state average in all tested subjects.

Gaps between racial groups also persisted, an entrenched issue that state leaders have struggled to improve. The percentage of Black and Hispanic students meeting grade level fell below the state average in math and reading.

Continued COVID recovery

After the pandemic hit, Texas educators used hundreds of millions of dollars to make up for lost learning time.

Lawmakers zeroed-in on tutoring as a key strategy for helping students. They passed a law mandating extra help for students who failed their STAAR exams.

In the latest regular legislative session, however, the Legislature watered down some of those tutoring requirements.

The initial rule required all students who fail the STAAR to receive 30 hours of supplemental instruction or be matched with a teacher who has proven to be highly effective. School leaders said it was often impossible to follow the letter of the law because they lacked enough tutors and had limited hours within the day.

The Legislature has lowered the number of required tutoring hours to 15 in some cases. They also raised the student-to-tutor ratio from 3:1 to 4:1.