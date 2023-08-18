When it comes to the state’s workforce, Texas continues to find new growth, month after month.

Texas has more jobs, more people employed and more people able to work than ever before, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

Nonfarm employment grew by more than 26,000 positions in July, bringing the total to nearly 14 million jobs across the state. All but 400 of those new positions were in the private sector, TWC Commissioner Aaron Demerson said.

The increase marks 29 consecutive months of growth.

July brought slightly fewer new positions than the previous month, as more than 30,000 nonfarm jobs were added in June.

Since July 2022, Texas employment grew by 441,700 positions, leading the nation in the number of jobs added over the year.

“Texas leads the nation in sustainable job growth with more than 2.7 million positions added in the past decade,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said. “The Texas economy remains strong, and TWC will continue to provide support through tools and resources for job seekers and employers alike.”

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate across the state remained at 4.1% in July. The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate throughout Texas came in at 4.5%. In Bryan-College Station, the non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in July was 3.8%; in Houston, 4.8%; in San Antonio, 4.2%; in Dallas-Fort Worth, 4.1%; and in Austin, 3.8%.

Texas’ civilian labor force reached a new high, growing to 15,078,400 people in July.

“Business confidence in the productivity of our skilled and growing workforce and in the certainty of our state’s pro-growth economic policies is unrivaled,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement Friday. “That is why we welcome more new employers and jobs to Texas every day.”

The hospitality sector led job growth for all the major industries, with 9,800 jobs added over July. Manufacturing added 6,600 jobs, closely followed by private education and health services, which tacked on 6,400 positions.