State lawmakers outline legislative hopes

With the 87th Texas Legislative Session set to begin Tuesday in Austin, state lawmakers representing the Brazos Valley said they are preparing for a pandemic-altered session focused on navigating the budget, redistricting negotiations and funding education.
In Texas, the two chambers of the Legislature meet for a 140-day session once every two years; the session schedule may be altered this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, as lawmakers work on the state budget and outline spending for the next two years, they must contend with a decrease in sales tax revenue and other Texas revenue sources due in large part to the pandemic.
In separate phone interviews last week, Texas Sen. Charles Schwertner and Texas Rep. John Raney outlined their hopes and expectations for the upcoming session. They listed bills they have filed or will put forward, and also shared reflections on the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Schwertner said protection of individual rights and guarding against “unnecessary spending and overtaxation” have long been among his foremost objectives in office. He said that as a physician, he also wants to work to secure protections for a variety of vulnerable populations. Schwertner is set to begin his sixth legislative session on Tuesday, and said the upcoming one looks to be particularly tough in terms of navigating the budget with decreased revenue.
Schwertner, a Republican, is an orthopedic surgeon who represents Texas Senate District 5, which includes Brazos and Robertson counties among 10 counties in central and east central Texas. Schwertner won reelection in 2018, and his state Senate seat will next be on the ballot in 2022.
Regarding the pandemic, Schwertner said he wants to support schools holding in-person education with safety precautions in place, and also noted his 2015 pandemic preparedness bill that would have stockpiled protective equipment, streamlined decision making processes and implemented other measures.
“I think there will be some significant bills put forward regarding emergency preparedness and response to the pandemic,” Schwertner said.
Additionally, Schwertner said he wants to see a harmonious session; he said he will again try to pass eminent domain reform, and also wants to work on managing health care and higher education costs, including a bill limiting fee raises on university students.
“Redistricting, I always say, is a political, partisan and very personal endeavor,” Schwertner said.
Raney said regarding education, he wants to help Texas A&M procure as much funding as possible, along with K-12 education.
“It’s my hope that we can hold as closely as possible to what we did last time with public education — and that’s probably going to be a tough road, unless we can dig into our economic stabilization or ‘rainy day’ fund, and it does not bother me to do that,” Raney said. He said many in both chambers do not want to access emergency funding, but “this is the time to do it. I’m in favor of it.”
Raney said he also wants to prioritize increased funding for career and technical education at the public school and community college level to further encourage access to various trade professions.
“I will keep an eye on that and see what we can do to assist in providing opportunities for the kind of training that is so needed for industry and development in Texas,” Raney said.
Raney said he will resubmit a bill that would give Brazos County the authority, pending voter approval, to enact a $10 fee on vehicle registration that would help fund the county’s Regional Mobility Authority. In 2019, the bill passed the state House but died in a Senate committee after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick expressed that RMAs would not receive approval. The bill has widespread approval from local elected officials.
Raney, a Republican, is beginning his sixth two-year term. He won reelection in November.
Raney said internet sales tax policy will also be among his top priorities during the session.
Additionally, regarding the once-per-decade redistricting process, Raney said he anticipated that his House District 14, which encompasses most of Bryan-College Station, would remain similar after lines are redrawn.
Raney and Schwertner both weighed in on the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
“It was awful and it was disheartening,” Schwertner said. “There’s a lot of division in our country. Rioting and mob action and overt violence like that — whether it’s in Washington D.C. or Seattle, Washington — are not acceptable and shouldn’t occur. It’s a terrible thing that happened in our Capitol and I never want to see it again.”
Raney called what happened at the Capitol “deplorable.”
“Everybody has the right to peaceful protest, but when you start doing things that are destructive to property and to individuals’ lives, then I think you’re stepping out of bounds. It doesn’t make any difference whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat. To me, that’s beyond what we as Americans should be doing.”
Raney and Schwertner both mentioned that coronavirus-related precautions will make the session unusual and said they hope constituents reach out to their offices via phone or emails or letters.
Texas Rep. Kyle Kacal, who represents the largely rural District 12, was unopposed in November and will return to Austin for another term. He didn’t respond to an interview request from The Eagle, but last week told WTAW that he is working on a bail reform bill and said he anticipated increasing broadband internet access throughout the state would be among the top priorities for the state’s officials, along with redistricting and education funding.