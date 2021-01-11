State lawmakers outline legislative hopes

Schwertner, a Republican, is an orthopedic surgeon who represents Texas Senate District 5, which includes Brazos and Robertson counties among 10 counties in central and east central Texas. Schwertner won reelection in 2018, and his state Senate seat will next be on the ballot in 2022.

Regarding the pandemic, Schwertner said he wants to support schools holding in-person education with safety precautions in place, and also noted his 2015 pandemic preparedness bill that would have stockpiled protective equipment, streamlined decision making processes and implemented other measures.

“I think there will be some significant bills put forward regarding emergency preparedness and response to the pandemic,” Schwertner said.

Additionally, Schwertner said he wants to see a harmonious session; he said he will again try to pass eminent domain reform, and also wants to work on managing health care and higher education costs, including a bill limiting fee raises on university students.

“Redistricting, I always say, is a political, partisan and very personal endeavor,” Schwertner said.

Raney said regarding education, he wants to help Texas A&M procure as much funding as possible, along with K-12 education.