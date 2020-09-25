State Fair staple Fletcher's Corny Dogs come to Kyle Field

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A food staple of the State Fair of Texas is coming to Kyle Field this season.

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs will be sold at Texas A&M football games this season.

There will be two locations selling Fletcher's inside the stadium. Fletcher's will sell its original corny dog, a jalapeno and cheese dog, a turkey dog, a veggie dog, and a cheezy pup, which is filled with American cheese. Funnel cakes will also be sold.

Fletcher's was introduced at the State Fair of Texas in 1942 and over 500,000 corny dogs are sold annually at the state fair.