With time running out, Texas Legislature still at impasse on GOP elections bill

In the final week of the special legislative session, the partisan standoff over Texas Republicans’ priority elections bill is no closer to a resolution in Austin.

Enough House Democrats to prevent a quorum — 100 of the 150 House members have to be together to conduct official business — are still camped out in the nation’s capital, and Republicans are still waiting for them back in Austin, toiling through the daily monotony.

The few glimmers of hope for negotiation are long gone, and neither side appears to be in the mood for dialogue. Republicans believe they have already compromised plenty on the legislation, while Democrats are distrustful of both the policy driving the legislation and their GOP colleagues after seeing how they have managed the process around the bill so far.

Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to call special session after special session until the elections bill passes, and he has said the next one will begin the day after this one ends; a special session can end early, but can’t go longer than 30 days, and Friday is the 30th day.

If there is another special session, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has indicated the Senate will pass elections legislation similar to what it passed during this one, which could close the door on any potential further negotiations between Republicans and Democrats.