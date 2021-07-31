With school openings near, parents and teachers say state leaders have stripped them of weapons against COVID-19

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that the delta variant is one of the most contagious viruses — comparable in that respect to chickenpox and measles — and anywhere from four to nine times more infectious than previous COVID-19 strains. The CDC still believes it is “rare” for vaccinated people to test positive at this point, but has observed cases of it breaking through.

“Let’s face it; if we don’t take action, the more infectious COVID-19 delta variant will spread among students when they gather together in schools,” a Wednesday statement from the Texas Medical Association read. “We urge use of every tool in our toolkit to protect children and their families from COVID-19. Those tools include vaccinating everyone who is eligible and getting all students to wear a mask to prevent spread of disease to others, especially those who cannot get the shot’s defense from the virus.”

Last week, the CDC released new guidance that all students and staff in schools should wear masks. The American Academy of Pediatrics similarly says everyone over 2 years old should wear one. But Abbott is standing firm on his ban of allowing schools to require masking.