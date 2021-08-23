With Democrats back, Texas GOP pushes ahead with voting bill

"I had ancestors that died and marched for the privilege for us to vote, and anytime I can participate, I am going to be there," said Houston, who is Black. "We should be encouraging people to vote and not limiting them by limiting where and when they can vote."

But Steve Lawrence, of the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, showed up to press lawmakers to pass the bill. Lawrence said he was precinct chairman, a partisan position that registers voters and encourages them to show up and cast a ballot. But he said he didn't trust the way the 2020 election was conducted and wanted to ask the Legislature to make procedural changes on how mail ballot corrections are managed, as well as language on forensic backups to results and system maintenance.

"We are not happy with the election, and the way that there seems to be such a fight to stop any examination of the systems," Lawrence said. "I think they wouldn't be fighting so hard if there wasn't something there."

A House committee amended Senate Bill 1 on Monday to match language in the House version of the bill. The panel was expected to pass the legislation that will next head to a vote of the full House, leaving it just steps from the desk of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is expected to sign it into law.