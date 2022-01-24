With 50,000 Texas jobs added in December, growth slowed but still beat U.S.

Texas added 50,000 nonfarm jobs in December, and the state’s unemployment rate ticked down again, but the pace of job growth slowed last month as the omicron variant spread.
December gains were lower than the 86,500 jobs added in November and lower than the gains in October and September. Texas still grew faster than the nation, with jobs rising 0.4% in December compared with 0.1% for the U.S.
“We’re moving to a more normal, sustainable level of growth,” said Luis Torres, research economist at the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. “We’re in expansion mode; we’re not in recovery anymore. And that’s great news, right?”
Job gains were led by the construction industry, which made 10,400 hires, and financial activities, which added 7,200, the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday.
The leisure and hospitality sector, which includes restaurants and hotels, added 6,500 jobs as it continues to recover from the pandemic. Professional and business services added 6,400 positions.
Both industries netted much lower job gains than in November, which is probably a reflection of the start of the latest coronavirus wave.
“We can’t fully reopen the economy until we control the pandemic, and the virus continues to have an impact,” Torres said.
Just one sector lost jobs in Texas last month: education and health services, which declined by 1,700, the commission said.
Health jobs make up most of the sector, and the decline is likely related to high levels of stress and burnout among health care workers, Torres said. They’ve been dealing with COVID-19 patients and related safety protocols for nearly two years.
Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5% in December, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from November.
That’s higher than the U.S. unemployment rate, which was 3.9% in December. And it’s higher than in February 2020, just before the pandemic, when Texas’ unemployment rate was 3.7%.
Texas has reported job gains in 19 of the past 20 months, and it ended 2021 with just under 13.1 million nonfarm workers. That’s the highest total for the state in the jobs survey, and it’s 89,600 more jobs than before the pandemic led to lockdowns and massive layoffs.
The biggest gainer in December was the construction industry, which has been relatively slow to recover — a surprise, given the record growth in home sales and prices since the pandemic. Construction added 10,400 jobs in December after 3,600 hires in November. Those two months accounted for over half the job growth in construction in the past year.
“We are finally seeing the long-hoped-for change in mentality about the industry being a great career choice,” said Phil Crone, executive director of the Dallas Builders Association. “These days, you can just as easily have an outstanding career with mud on your boots as you would stuck behind a desk.”
Wages have increased between 7% and 10% for construction workers, he said, and a record number of builders are still reporting labor shortages.
Mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas industry, has been racking up big job gains for a while. With 4,000 jobs added in December, the industry has grown by 32,400 workers in the past year. That’s a one-year gain of 18.5%, the highest of any sector, according to the workforce commission.
Oil prices topped $80 a barrel and the rig count has increased sharply over the past 12 months, said Bruce Bullock, director of the Maguire Energy Institute at Southern Methodist University. Today’s rigs are highly productive, he said, so they have a high multiplier effect on the economy.
The growth in exports of liquified natural gas, which go to Asia and Europe, also contributed to job gains — in both energy and construction.
“All the liquefied natural gas plants on the Gulf Coast are running at capacity, and they’re building new ones about as fast as they can,” Bullock said. “And when the pay gets high enough, people will work.”
The competition for talent remains keen in Texas. The number of people quitting their jobs and the number getting hired are near highs. And in November, the state had 884,000 job openings, about 1.2 openings for every unemployed Texan, according to government data.
“There will be a lot of talent transitioning from one job to another in the months ahead of us,” said Jay Denton, chief labor market analyst at ThinkWhy, a Dallas-based software services company.
Texas’ civilian labor force continued to grow last month, adding over 45,000 workers.