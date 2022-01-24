With 50,000 Texas jobs added in December, growth slowed but still beat U.S.

“We are finally seeing the long-hoped-for change in mentality about the industry being a great career choice,” said Phil Crone, executive director of the Dallas Builders Association. “These days, you can just as easily have an outstanding career with mud on your boots as you would stuck behind a desk.”

Wages have increased between 7% and 10% for construction workers, he said, and a record number of builders are still reporting labor shortages.

Mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas industry, has been racking up big job gains for a while. With 4,000 jobs added in December, the industry has grown by 32,400 workers in the past year. That’s a one-year gain of 18.5%, the highest of any sector, according to the workforce commission.

Oil prices topped $80 a barrel and the rig count has increased sharply over the past 12 months, said Bruce Bullock, director of the Maguire Energy Institute at Southern Methodist University. Today’s rigs are highly productive, he said, so they have a high multiplier effect on the economy.

The growth in exports of liquified natural gas, which go to Asia and Europe, also contributed to job gains — in both energy and construction.