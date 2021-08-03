University of Texas president defends decision to join SEC as lawmakers criticize timing and impact on other schools

“We came to view that due to the changing landscape of college athletics and the strong position of the Southeastern Conference, that the SEC might be a better home for the University — providing us with greater certainty and less risk,” Hartzell said.

He said that joining the SEC would provide the highest level of visibility for athletes, tougher athletic competition and stadiums that closely resemble the size and capacity of Texas. He also noted that the decision can reignite the school’s athletic rivalry with Texas A&M, which declined to provide testimony at the hearing.

But Perry argued that UT should have stuck around to strengthen the Big 12.

“If you’re as big and great as you think you are, you should have made the Big 12 equal or better than the SEC, and you didn’t do it,” Perry said.

Officials from the three Texas schools also part of the Big 12 — Baylor University, Texas Tech University and Texas Christian University — spoke during the hearing Monday afternoon. All three emphasized the toll this departure would take on the schools and surrounding communities.

Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone said her focus is to ensure the athletic and academic strength for the state, the Big 12 conference and the schools affected.