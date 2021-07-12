Texas House Democrats flee the state in move that could block voting restrictions bill, bring Legislature to a halt

Gov. Greg Abbott, meanwhile, panned Democrats over the move, saying it "inflicts harm on the very Texans who elected them to serve."

"As they fly across the country on cushy private planes, they leave undone issues that can help their districts and our state," Abbott said in a statement Monday afternoon. "The Democrats must put aside partisan political games and get back to the job they were elected to do."

According to House rules adopted at the beginning of the regular session, two-thirds of the 150-member chamber must be present to conduct business. When the House is in session, legislators can vote to lock chamber doors to prevent colleagues from leaving and can order law enforcement to track down lawmakers who have already fled.

If a quorum is not present when the House convenes Tuesday, any House member can move to make what's known as a call of the House to "to secure and maintain a quorum" to consider a certain piece of legislation, resolution or motion, under chamber rules. That motion must be seconded by 15 members and ordered by a majority vote. If that happens, the missing Democrats will become legislative fugitives.