Texas hospitals hit by staffing crisis as burnout depletes workforce and COVID-19 surges

Such steps are already being taken by many hospitals, including those in Bexar County, where officials announced Wednesday that elective surgeries would be limited to patients who did not require overnight hospital stays.

“Pulling out all the stops”

Some hospital administrators say that even federal money can’t always cover the costs of staffing during a bidding war, and that sustaining that level of pay for the long term is not an option even for the systems with more resources.

The 25-bed Goodall-Witcher Healthcare hospital in Clifton can’t find anyone to even apply for their open nursing positions — much less accept jobs at the rate the hospital can afford to pay, said CEO Adam Willmann.

“People are just not looking at us,” he said. “I guess the only way I’m going to be able to get staff again is to let them get really tired at these big hospitals, and then maybe they’ll come back our way. I’m at a point where I can’t keep up with the Joneses if I want to keep my lights on.”