Texas governor orders new try at passing GOP voting laws

"I will continue to call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, and pass other important items that Texans demand and deserve," Abbott said.

The cross-country exodus last month marked the second time that Democratic lawmakers staged a walkout on the voting overhaul, which they say would make it harder for young people, people of color and people with disabilities to vote. But like the first effort in May, there remains no clear path for Democrats to permanently block the voting measures or the other contentious GOP-backed proposals up for debate.

But Democratic state Rep. Eddie Rodriguez said Wednesday that there was enough will to keep trying.

"A vast majority, enough to break quorum, have committed to each other to not be in the Capitol when the second called session happens," Rodriguez said.

Abbott last month vowed to arrest Democrats once they return to Texas.

"I don't think arresting Democrats and forcing them to the Statehouse, most of us being Hispanic or African American, or Asian American for that matter, that's not a good look," Rodriguez said. "I would hope they would take that into account. But that's up to them. Again, we don't have a lot in our control."