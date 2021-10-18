Texas bill to block COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employers stalls in the Senate as business groups rally against it

Patrick, a Republican who presides over the Senate, is also the GOP majority’s de facto leader in the upper chamber. During his two-term tenure, he’s exerted power by rewarding senators who support his priorities and punishing those who don’t by stripping them of powerful positions. This session, he’s been able to push through all five of his priorities.

More than two dozen medical and business advocacy groups quickly criticized SB 51, pushing back against the legislation in the days after it was introduced last week. Hughes filed the bill after Abbott asked lawmakers last week to take up this issue to ensure Texans aren’t required to get vaccinated, saying that vaccines are “safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced.”

Abbott called for the legislation as he took executive action to ban private companies from requiring employees or customers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, which will be in effect statewide even if lawmakers don't act. His order came four weeks after Democratic President Joe Biden announced that federal contractors must have all employees vaccinated against COVID-19 and that businesses with more than 100 employees must mandate vaccination against the virus or require regular testing.