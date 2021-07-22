Texans not expected to lose power through the rest of the summer, regulators say

Texas electricity regulators told the public Thursday that their electricity should stay on through the rest of the summer and that the state’s main power grid is in good enough shape to withstand any potential extreme weather.

With warmer weather expected as soon as next week, Peter Lake, chair of the Public Utility Commission, which oversees the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said his agency and ERCOT are working through the rest of the summer with "an abundance of caution" by calling on more reserve power when warmer weather arrives and Texans crank up their air conditioning.

Lake, speaking at a news conference alongside interim ERCOT President Brad Jones, said the approach is a departure from the way the Texas electricity market has historically operated — cheap power being the first priority and "reliability second."

That order is being reversed, Lake said.

Another key step regulators plan to take to implement the reversal is providing economic incentives for reliable electricity, which Texans will likely pay for, Lake said. He didn’t elaborate on what form those incentives might take or how they’d be financed.

"What does that look like in practice?" Lake said. "We don’t know yet."