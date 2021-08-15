Siding with Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts mask orders in Dallas and Bexar counties

Abbott’s response to the decision was less pointed, specifying that his executive order does not prohibit mask-wearing.

“Anyone who wants to wear a mask can do so,” Abbott said in a tweet.

Fueled by the highly-contagious delta variant, hospitalizations have increased across the state at a pace quicker than any other point during the pandemic. Less than half of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

Jon Taylor, a political science professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, said it was “a long shot” that the state Supreme Court would go against Abbott’s executive order.

“The Supreme Court in general, particularly with a Supreme Court that is 9-0 Republican at the moment, I think it was going to be difficult to see them going against the governor for something that is viewed as his legal right to do at this point,” Taylor said.

Dale Carpenter, a law professor at Southern Methodist University, said the ruling means “the writing is on the wall” for other school districts and counties that have also approved mask requirements, and it’s likely Abbott and Paxton will repeat the same legal maneuvers they made with Dallas and Bexar counties.