Sheriff's deputy fatally hit while blocking Houston ramp

HOUSTON — A sheriff's deputy was fatally struck by a vehicle early Monday as he stood by his motorcycle while blocking a Houston highway exit ramp during an off-duty job escorting heavy machinery, authorities said.

Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez of the Harris County sheriff's office died after being taken by air to a hospital, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter. The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m.

Gutierrez, 45, was off his bike, blocking the exit ramp when the driver drove around his motorcycle and struck him, Gonzalez said.

The driver fled but was later stopped by another deputy, Gonzalez said.

He said Lavillia Spry, 40, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid and evading. Jail records did not list an attorney for her.

Meanwhile, the search continues for a driver who shot and killed another Houston-area law enforcement officer over the weekend. Cpl. Charles Galloway of the Harris County Precinct 5 constable's office was killed early Sunday during a traffic stop.

Houston police have said a witness saw a man get out of his vehicle and fire multiple shots at Galloway before driving off.