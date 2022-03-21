Rain in forecast for Texas areas scorched by fires

EASTLAND — Wildfires continued to scorch parts of Texas on Monday, and a storm system moving through could bring much-needed rain but also strong winds, forecasters said.

The fires were already blamed for the deaths of two firefighters — one in Texas and one in Oklahoma. The largest of the fires, known as the Eastland Complex, had burned nearly 85 square miles in an area around 120 miles west of Dallas and was 30% contained as of Sunday.

Another fire prompted evacuations of several small towns in Hood County, about 75 miles southwest of Dallas. That blaze, known as the Big L fire, had burned about 9 square miles and was 5% contained.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that 50 homes had been destroyed.

In southwest Oklahoma on Sunday, April Partridge, a 55-year-old firefighter, died after becoming separated from her vehicle while fighting a wildfire, officials said.

And in Texas, Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley died last week while going door-to-door telling residents to evacuate, authorities said.