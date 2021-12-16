Pete Gallego’s relatively short tenure as president of Sul Ross University was mired in conflict — from the campus to the Texas Capitol

The political history between Gutierrez and Gallego is deep. They ran against each other in a bruising Democratic primary for state Senate in 2018, which Gallego won. Gallego lost in the general election against Republican Pete Flores. But Gutierrez ran again in 2020 and won.

Despite the fact that some residents wanted Sul Ross out of the Texas State system for years, Gallego said he was “blindsided” by Gutierrez’s bill, according to an interview he gave to the school paper. And the threat of shifting Sul Ross to a new university system appeared to have rattled him.

In one private conversation with two faculty members, Gallego said he saw Gutierrez’s bill as political retribution, according to a recording of the meeting by one of the principals in it, a math professor named Michael Ortiz.

“It isn't about the system and it isn't about Sul Ross and the bill is not about policy. The bill is about politics,” Gallego says on the recording before adding that moving a school to a new system was the way to get rid of him.

When contacted by the Tribune, Gutierrez rejected the idea that he filed the legislation as some sort of political payback.