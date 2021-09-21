Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border

"They have shown no capability of being able to process all of these migrants by the end of the week," Abbott said. "The only thing they have shown is an incapability of dealing with this crisis, candidly in a way where they pretend it doesn't even exist. We're here to tell you, it exists, it's total chaos, and the Biden administration, they need to up their game big time."

About six dozen officers with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons were in place Tuesday near Del Rio, according to three people familiar with the matter. The officers are mainly assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection with transporting the migrants on Bureau of Prisons buses between detention facilities and from the Del Rio bridge, the people said. The people could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

On Monday, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas conceded it was a "challenging and heartbreaking situation," but he issued a stark warning: "If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned. Your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family's life."