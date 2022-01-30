On the border, some Texas Guardsmen are losing faith

SOUTHEAST OF DEL RIO — Two Texas National Guard soldiers faced the sunset at the end of another long shift last week near the Rio Grande, as bitterly cold gusts kicked dust off U.S. 277.

Troops pulling duty in the brush country on the border mission ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott say they spend up to 14 hours a day in a usually fruitless search for “IAs” — illegal aliens. They might see one or two while doing without one of the basics — a toilet.

It’s not the only thing these GIs resent. They said they have no clue when the mission will end. Some have gone without pay.

The issues of pay shortages and hardships connected to service with Operation Lone Star, the guard’s sprawling border operation that is a response to a surge of migrants in spring 2021, have persisted despite assurances by the National Guard and state officials downplaying issues and saying they have been resolved.

The guard works along the wall, or barrier, a hurricane fence with razor wire built on stretches of private land that gives Texas Department of Public Safety troopers a basis to arrest and jail migrants for trespassing. Some district attorneys have reduced their cooperation with prosecutions that have overwhelmed local jails and justice systems.