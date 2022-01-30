On the border, some Texas Guardsmen are losing faith

SOUTHEAST OF DEL RIO — Two Texas National Guard soldiers faced the sunset at the end of another long shift last week near the Rio Grande, as bitterly cold gusts kicked dust off U.S. 277.
Troops pulling duty in the brush country on the border mission ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott say they spend up to 14 hours a day in a usually fruitless search for “IAs” — illegal aliens. They might see one or two while doing without one of the basics — a toilet.
It’s not the only thing these GIs resent. They said they have no clue when the mission will end. Some have gone without pay.
The issues of pay shortages and hardships connected to service with Operation Lone Star, the guard’s sprawling border operation that is a response to a surge of migrants in spring 2021, have persisted despite assurances by the National Guard and state officials downplaying issues and saying they have been resolved.
The guard works along the wall, or barrier, a hurricane fence with razor wire built on stretches of private land that gives Texas Department of Public Safety troopers a basis to arrest and jail migrants for trespassing. Some district attorneys have reduced their cooperation with prosecutions that have overwhelmed local jails and justice systems.
The guard has said the pay problem has been fixed, but one soldier manning his post last week said he still gets hundreds of dollars less per paycheck than he should. Several said two unpaid GIs have gone on strike, refusing to work and staying in their border area housing. The pair have not been punished, one soldier said.
Operation Lone Star is being reorganized, said Col. Rita Holton, the Texas Military Department’s director of communications.
The mission will last “as long as necessary” to respond to Abbott’s disaster declaration on the border, and all soldiers are being paid, Holton said. About 1,250 out of 1,330 pay problems reported in the past four months — mainly caused by human error during data entry — have been corrected, she said.
One officer, who spoke on background, said he’s been told about 20 percent of those deployed are volunteers.
That would be a stark contrast to past border operations in which GIs asked to be here. Soldiers said some personnel were yanked out of civilian jobs or had to quit college, and others have been turned down for the college tuition assistance they were promised when they joined the guard. (Holton said tuition assistance depends on a funding stream, separate from guard operations, that only the Legislature can make sufficient.)
“There’s leadership issues, morale issues,” a specialist said.
“The mission has stayed the same,” he continued. “The way we’re doing it has changed. That’s why morale is really low.”
‘Everybody’s working hard’
When the San Antonio Express-News got a rare but brief opportunity in January to embed with the guard on the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, a GI commented favorably about the mission with a public affairs officer standing nearby.
Spc. Robert Carrier, 35, of Boerne, an eight-year veteran, said he likes the camaraderie of the mission, supporting other agencies on the border and the idea of “Texans helping Texans.” He knows people who haven’t been paid, he said, adding, “but eventually they fixed it. Everybody’s working hard to get everybody paid correctly.”
By Wednesday, with the presence of journalists known to commanders in the Del Rio and Eagle Pass areas, most troops declined comment. One soldier took a reporter’s phone number but pointedly noted that his bosses were just down the road.
Benefits, costs
Operation Lone Star has included “deploying over 10,000 Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers,” erecting temporary barriers and “a wall” to deter crossings, and awarding more than $52 million to border communities for law enforcement and prosecution activities, said Nan Tolson, a spokeswoman for Abbott.
The operation’s “encounters” with more than 186,000 migrants have produced 10,000 arrests for “border-related” crimes and more than 208 million doses of fentanyl seized, she said.
A few troops are posted along Vega Verde Road in Del Rio, standing a lonely watch along the river.
Abbott’s tall fence runs for 3 miles on one side of the road, past run-down, abandoned homes and RVs, roaming dogs and some nicer residences. Where the barrier ends, rolled fencing and aluminum poles await installation.
The idea is to block a repeat of last September’s mass movement of some 12,000 asylum-seekers into Del Rio.
That influx made national headlines, and though corralled by federal agents within weeks — with asylum claimants dispersed or forced back to Mexico to await the process — it became Abbott’s basis for expanding the Texas Guard’s border operations.
Some soldiers say they believe Abbott is responsible for the accusations coming from his political rivals, both Republican and Democrat, that the mission’s goals and timing were designed to further the governor’s re-election bid this year.
One officer said Abbott apparently didn’t ask the guard’s commander, Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, to develop a plan to help support the DPS and Border Patrol before launching the operation.
“I think it’s 100 percent political from top to bottom,” the officer said.
Giving the governor a political talking point is “really all it’s good for,” he said.
Tolson said Abbott “had no choice but to step up and address this crisis in the wake of President Biden’s inaction.”
‘Understandably’ angry
Not all the soldiers interviewed were sure the guard has fixed the pay problems. One said his most recent paycheck shorted what he was owed. Another said he was paid late, the money finally arriving the week before he spoke.
One GI said he knows a soldier who has “massive pay issues” and had to borrow money from his mother to meet his bills. Another got a loan from a friend. A third soldier said he’s dipped into his savings and that when he asks his command what is happening with his paycheck, he is told, “They’re going to fix it.”
A soldier standing next to him said, “They always say that.”
A sergeant said a fellow NCO is still waiting to be paid but that programs in the guard can help. The two soldiers who have refused to work have serious financial commitments, the sergeant said — one has a baby and must pay child support, and both have mortgages. They were angry, he said, adding, “Understandably so.”
Sarcastic memes on Instagram have become an outlet for the real-world stress on the border force. As the largest of all 54 National Guard organizations, the Texas Guard recorded nine suicides in calendar year 2021, the most since 2018, with two of the GIs assigned to the Texas-Mexico border. The issue came up among a few soldiers interviewed recently.
In Eagle Pass, an officer discussing how he handles psychological issues with soldiers said GIs have a chain of command and fellow soldiers they work with. If a problem is uncovered, it’s often found by observant junior leaders at the unit level, the officer said.
“We have a lot of focus on ensuring that the resources that are available are known about, from the chaplain to the behavioral health office to Army substance abuse programs to any type of issue that we think a soldier might acquire a resource, even financial,” he said.
Asked how often morale issues arose among troops, the officer said that was “hard to quantify.”
“I can say that there’s not a greater incidence of morale issues in comparison with this current border duty than there was on my recent deployment to Africa or there was on the deployment to Iraq,” the officer said.
Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Featherston told Hearst Newspapers that 1st Sgt. John “Kenny” Crutcher committed suicide Nov. 12 after his temporary hardship waiver expired, requiring his return to duty as he cared for his wife after an emergency surgery and for her disabled brother.
“I could not try to plan something more incompetent than this. I’ve never seen an operation be so screwed up,” he told the newspaper.
Featherston, a 20-year National Guard veteran, posted a video to his Twitter page that shows a dark, cramped trailer with 36 bunk beds packed together. “Why do hundreds of #OperationLoneStar #Soldiers have #COVID19?” he asked.
Some soldiers say there is no morale problem.
Others used single words to answer questions about their morale.
“Irritated,” one said.
Holton, the guard spokeswoman, said that “our retention rates are the highest we’ve seen in more than a decade” and that any attempt to predict the operation’s effect on retention was speculation.
The mission
A sergeant with a wife, kids and a life in his community was among some who wondered about the mission’s purpose.
“It’s supposed to be a crisis, and I just hope that our time is well spent out here and there’s a legitimate reason we should be here,” he said.
In the beginning, guardsmen saw “some decent numbers” of migrants crossing the border, the sergeant said. But lately, it has “dwindled drastically,” he said, adding, “I don’t know if we need this much manpower out here.”
Iselin, the soldier from Burkburnett, saw it differently.
“I feel like we have purpose down here. A lot of people, I think a majority of the United States, they read headlines about Gov. Abbott and activating us along the border, and I thought it was for political gain as well, when I first started,” she said. “But being down here on these points and seeing the numbers, the influx of immigrants coming over every single day, having to call up all these crossings, it is a legitimate problem.”
An NCO said he was disgusted that the guard’s work wasn’t leading to more deportations and called the mission “a misappropriation of funds.”
“It’s catch and release,” he said. “If you go to the Stripes (gas station) in the middle of (Del Rio), you’ll see between two and 50 migrants a day. We’re not doing anything out here.”
Migrants gather at the convenience store after being processed by federal agencies, waiting for a bus to take them elsewhere.
Another soldier working near a long hurricane fence at an Eagle Pass pecan orchard said guardsmen there were buoyed by visits from locals, as well as the Border Patrol and DPS, who brought food during the holidays.
He demurred when asked if he was familiar with the larger controversy surrounding the border mission, saying, “For that, I’m not following it or would have to refer you to the Texas Military Department.”