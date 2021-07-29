"On a crash course": Texas hospitals brace for another COVID-19 surge as delta variant burns through unvaccinated communities

Henderson said he spoke with a chief nursing officer north of Waco who said that her staff is near collapse after a physically and emotionally exhausting 16 months of fighting the pandemic.

That region, which includes Hill and McLennan counties, has seen one of the sharpest increases in COVID hospitalization rates in the state, according to state health numbers. On July 1, nearly 2% of hospitalizations in the region were COVID patients. By July 27, that had climbed to nearly 10%. Hill County ranks in the bottom half of the state for vaccinated residents.

In the Temple/Killeen region nearby, about 3% of hospitalizations in the area were COVID patients on July 1. By July 27, that had jumped to nearly 14%. In Bell County, only 28% of its residents are fully vaccinated, and it ranks in the bottom third of all 254 counties in residents who’ve gotten at least one vaccine shot.

“Not all of [the] nursing staff is fully vaccinated, but the ones who are literally are in tears, knowing that they’re about to go through, again, what they’ve been through before, and how terrible it’s going to be,” Henderson said.

The push to vaccinate

Upward of 95% of those who are being hospitalized are unvaccinated, officials in Bexar, Travis and other counties say.