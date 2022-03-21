 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

DALLAS — A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, prosecutors said.

Reginald Kimbro, 28, pleaded guilty Friday in Fort Worth to two counts of capital murder in the deaths of two women who were raped and strangled. Kimbro was sentenced in each case to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He also pleaded guilty Friday to raping four other women, the Tarrant County district attorney's office said.

His jury trial had been set to start Tuesday.

