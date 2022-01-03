Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tested positive last week for COVID-19

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, his campaign said Monday.

In a short news release, Patrick senior adviser Allen Blakemore said the lieutenant governor experienced mild symptoms and tested positive for the virus last week but has subsequently tested negative and is completing his quarantine period.

"His symptoms were mild and no one else in the household was infected," Blakemore said. "He continues working from home and will return to a public schedule by the end of the week."

The release did not say what day Patrick received the positive test or why it was not disclosed earlier.

When Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 in August, his office disclosed that information the same day. Abbott isolated at the Governor's Mansion and received Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment. His office notified everyone he'd been in close contact with. Abbott had attended a "standing room only" campaign event in Collin County the night before his positive test.

Four days after later, Abbott tested negative and credited his vaccination for keeping the infection "brief and mild."