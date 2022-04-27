Judge halts preparations for end of US asylum limits

NEW ORLEANS — The Biden administration must stop what amounts to phasing out of a pandemic-related public health rule allowing the expulsion of migrants without giving them an opportunity to seek asylum, a federal judge in Louisiana ruled Wednesday.

The administration plans to end the policy, known as Title 42, outright on May 23. But it acknowledged in recent court filings that it has recently processed more single adults from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador under immigration laws — which include rights to seek asylum — instead of the public health policy.

U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays, in Lafayette, issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday, saying the administration must stop the stepped-up processing for at least the next two weeks. He also said in his ruling that states suing to stop the termination of the public health policy are likely to succeed in court.

Twenty-two states are challenging plans to keep the administration from ending the expulsion policy, which was put in place under former President Donald Trump's administration in 2020 in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. Louisiana, Arizona and 19 other states filed suit in U.S. District Court in Lafayette. Texas filed a similar suit in Victoria, Texas, on Friday.

Summerhays, who was nominated to the federal bench by Trump, has scheduled a May 13 hearing on the larger issue of whether President Joe Biden can end the pandemic migration rule.

The plaintiff states had asked him last week to issue an order blocking the administration from processing more migrants under immigration law instead of the public health rule. About 14% of single adults from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were processed under immigration laws during a seven-day period ending last Thursday, the administration had acknowledged. That’s up from only 5% in March, according to government figures.