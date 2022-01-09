Heavy rain, possible tornadoes sweep through Houston area

HOUSTON — Officials were surveying damage Sunday to determine if tornadoes were part of storms that brought high winds and heavy rain to the Houston area, blowing roofs off buildings and causing flooding.

Most of the damage from the storms that came through Saturday night was in Harris, Montgomery and Liberty counties, according to National Weather Service officials.

Officials were surveying damage, looking into the possibility that two to four tornadoes had touched down, said National Weather Service forecaster Amaryllis Cotto.

She said the kind of damage that resulted indicated winds were at 40 miles per hour or higher.

In Humble, just north of Houston, the metal roof from a business crashed into a road, hitting a couple of homes, KTRK-TV reported.

Robert Andrews told the television station that the roof barely missed the bedroom where he was sleeping.

"It was a massive sound. They always say, 'It sounds like a freight train,' and you're like, 'Yeah, sure.' That sounded like a freight train hitting a brick wall," Andrews said.