Gunman captured in standoff that killed 1 officer, wounded 4

"Josh was a true servant," Rowe said. "He personified the true professional in law enforcement, especially here in Texas law enforcement."

It was not clear what prompted the man to open fire or to barricade himself in the house. However, the standoff capped a string of events that began at 11:17 a.m. Thursday as a state trooper was conducting a traffic stop, Garcia said.

"During that traffic contact, he had a separate individual that was driving recklessly, and as he reported to us, appeared to be trying to bait him into some type of confrontation," Garcia said.

At 1:12 p.m. Thursday, Levelland police received a report that the complainant's neighbor "was acting strange and was walking around with what appeared to be a large gun," Garcia said. Arriving officers determined the neighbor's pickup truck matched the description that the trooper provided of the vehicle with the apparently provocative driver at the wheel.