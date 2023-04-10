DALLAS — At his large rally last month in Waco, Donald Trump announced that 15 leading Texas Republicans had endorsed his third candidacy for president.

The list didn’t include Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott, who with Trump’s help was elected last year to a third term as governor, has two major reasons for not backing the former president at this moment.

According to Dave Carney, Abbott’s chief political strategist, the governor told Trump that he’s focused on getting his agenda through the Texas legislative session, which ends May 29.

“What he told the president is that until the session is over, he’s not going to get engaged in presidential politics,” Carney said. “He is 100% focused on the session, and he doesn’t want it to distract, one way or another, from what has to get accomplished.”

Abbott is keeping his 2024 possibilities alive, as faint as they are. Carney concedes the calendar is working against the governor mounting a presidential campaign, though he didn’t rule it out.

“We’ll have to see if, for some reason, we have to have another session and that would postpone his decision,” Carney said. “He hasn’t even expressed an interest. At some point, you run out of time.”

At best, Abbott is a long shot to run for president.

Trump’s large political presence has left little room for other voices in the Republican primary.

The former president’s legal troubles, including last week’s controversial indictment in New York on charges related to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, have thrust him back in the national spotlight.

Trump is leading his primary rivals in the polls, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to join the Republican race for president.

Coming off last year’s gubernatorial election victory over Democrat Beto O’Rourke, Abbott is using this year’s legislative session to set the tone for the rest of his term, as it could also be the catalyst for a potential presidential run.

Abbott’s legislative agenda includes significant property tax reduction and a bevy of parental rights proposals that include a school choice plan.

But the Senate and House are divided on how to provide property tax relief. The chambers are also expected to duel over a voucher-like plan that would allow families to funnel public dollars to private schools.

Last week, House members approved a budget bill that contained an amendment against such school choice. The Senate passed a bill to create education savings accounts, which would provide families $8,000 to use for private school tuition or other educational expenses.

A special session for those matters is increasingly likely.

Abbott has hinted that a campaign in 2026 for a record fourth term as governor is possible. A dalliance with a White House bid could signal to Texas voters that he wants to do something else.

When Rick Perry ran unsuccessfully for president in 2012, he knew he was in his last term as Texas governor.

The biggest obstacle for Abbott: He can’t beat Trump.

“They’ve raised $16 million or some big numbers since last Thursday and they are rallying around him,” Carney said of Trump’s standing since his indictment in New York. “He says this all the time, that they’ve been out to get him from day one. Clearly they’re proving his point, and it’s more difficult for other candidates to break through.”