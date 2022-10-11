Texas governor's race surpasses $100M in money raised

AUSTIN — The Texas governor's race on Tuesday surpassed $100 million in total money raised this year by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke with still weeks to go in one of the most expensive contests of November's midterm elections.

The latest figures pave the way for a blitz of spending on television and organizing in Texas, where early voting begins Oct. 24 and O'Rourke is trying to become the first Democrat in nearly 30 years to win statewide office in America's biggest red state.

Big spending is also happening in Georgia, where Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacy Abrams have collected more than $145 million combined.

The money race in Texas has been a near draw: O'Rourke, a former El Paso congressman and 2020 presidential candidate, has pulled in more than $57 million since the beginning of the year, according to new numbers released by his campaign ahead of a disclosure deadline.

Abbott did not release exact figures Tuesday. His campaign indicated it had also surpassed $50 million raised since January, saying it has raised “nearly $25 million” during the most recent three-month fundraising period, which would mean O'Rouke has continued to narrowly outraise the two-term governor.

Abbott, however, had a nearly 2-to-1 advantage in cash at the end of June, with $45.7 million saved up to $23.9 million for O’Rourke.

Texas has no limits on campaign contributions.

O’Rourke’s campaign said his latest haul came from almost half a million contributions, and the average contribution size was $53. Nearly all of his 474,876 donations — 98% — were received online.

Abbott’s campaign said his summer fundraising came from “nearly 45,000 contributors, and 81% of all the money came from within Texas.”

Polls continue to give Abbott a lead over O’Rourke in the mid-single digits. But O’Rourke is betting on voter anger over the state's new abortion ban and Abbott's inaction on gun control after the Uvalde school shooting. He is also hopeful a superior ground game will make the difference.

“I’m grateful for everyone who helped raise $25.18 million in just three months as we support the work of our organizers and record-breaking 100,000 volunteers,” O'Rourke said in a statement.

Abbott’s campaign highlighted his in-state financial support.

“Governor Abbott’s campaign is proud that the vast majority of his support comes from within Texas and not from out-of-state liberals like George Soros or from shady dark money groups hiding their donors from public disclosure,” Abbott campaign chair Gardner Pate said in a statement.

With less than a month to the election, both campaigns are in heavy spending mode, dumping millions of dollars on TV ads statewide.

O’Rourke is also getting help on the air from Coulda Been Worse LLC, a dark-money group that has aired commercials attacking Abbott, as well as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton. O’Rourke has said the group should disclose its donors.