Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sets July 8 date for special legislative session on voting bill, other issues

Abbott's other priority legislation that died, known as House Bill 20 during the regular session, would have made it harder for people arrested to bond out of jail without cash. That bill was also killed after House Democrats broke quorum to block passage of SB 7.

Lawmakers were already expected to return to the Legislature this calendar year for a special session focused on redrawing the state’s political maps and doling out billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds. Abbott has said that special session will happen sometime in September or October.

But after Abbott’s elections and bail priority bills died in May, the governor said he would call lawmakers back to work on that legislation as well as a host of other issues — and he vowed to veto the section of the state budget that funds the Legislature, its staffers and legislative agencies, as punishment for House Democrats walking out of the chamber.

Abbott followed through on that threat Friday, though the budget at hand covers the fiscal year beginning Sept. 1. When they're back in Austin next month, lawmakers can pass a supplemental budget to restore that funding — though the item would first need to be included on the governor's special session agenda. The document would also need a signature from Abbott before it could go into effect.