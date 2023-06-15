Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a bill aimed at dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, offices and programs in higher education, after months of debate on the Senate and House floors.

“With this bold, forward-thinking legislation to eliminate DEI programs, Texas is leading the nation, and ensuring our campuses return to focusing on the strength of diversity and promoting a merit-based approach where individuals are judged on their qualifications, skills, and contributions,” Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, said in a statement Wednesday. Creighton introduced the bill to the Senate in early March.

“What sets SB 17 apart from other proposals is that the legislation delivers strong enforcement with mandates to return Texas colleges and universities to their core mission — educate and innovate,” Creighton said.

Abbott has not released a public statement about signing the bill and his office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The bill was challenged by Democrats every step of the way, from the Senate higher education subcommittee to the House floor. But starting in January 2024, Texas campuses, including Texas A&M University, must eliminate DEI offices, mandatory DEI statements and training.

In addition to closing down DEI offices, the new law prohibits colleges from requiring diversity statements from job applicants and conducting mandatory DEI training.

University of Texas President Jay Hartzell is one of the few college leaders to make a public statement about the bill prior to the governor signing it.

He asked for the community’s patience while his team works to understand “the contours of the new legal framework and how the UT System will implement its oversight under the new legislation.”

“What will not change is our University leadership’s commitment to attracting, supporting and retaining exceptionally talented staff, faculty and students with diverse backgrounds and perspectives, and fostering and celebrating diversity across our community,” Hartzell wrote.

Abbott also signed a bill that codifies tenure into state law and makes it easier for universities to revoke the designation from faculty.

Republican lawmakers, led by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, unsuccessfully tried to eliminate the designation in Texas altogether.

Tenure, which is awarded based on merit, guarantees professors academic freedom and job security. The process to obtain it usually takes six years, during which faculty undergo performance reviews.

Currently, tenure policies indicate professors can only be terminated for a justifiable cause or under extreme circumstances, such as program discontinuation or severe financial restraints.

Many professors have said such protections are essential as they teach and conduct research.

Under the new law, universities will now be able to dismiss professors for exhibiting “professional incompetence” or “moral turpitude;” neglecting duties or professional responsibilities; failing to complete post-tenure reviews; violating laws or policies of a university or institution; being convicted of a crime; or engaging in unprofessional conduct.