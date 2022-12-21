Texas drops its defense of a law that bans young adults from carrying handguns in public

AUSTIN — Young adults may soon be allowed to carry handguns in public, after the state on Tuesday gave up defending the age-based restrictions in court.

A federal judge earlier this year declared the state firearm law unconstitutional. While the Texas Department of Public Safety initially planned to fight the ruling, Director Steven McCraw withdrew the appeal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday.

The state offered no explanation in its legal filing. Neither DPS nor the attorney general’s office, which handled the case, responded to a request for comment.

The development comes as the Legislature is set to meet in January for the first time since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Texas has prohibited most 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns in public unless they’re in the military or have a protective order.

The Firearms Policy Coalition, which challenged the state law last year on behalf of two Texans from Fannin and Parker counties, celebrated the outcome.

“It’s a great victory for law-abiding young adults who now have access to rights that they didn’t before in one of the largest states,” said Brandon Combs, president of the Nevada-based coalition. “We think it’s going to be a bellwether for other cases that we are litigating.”

“We applaud Texas for doing the right thing and accepting the district court’s ruling against its law prohibiting 18-to-20-year-old adults from carrying firearms in public,” added Cody J. Wisniewski, FPC’s senior attorney for constitutional litigation. “Young adults have the same constitutionally protected right to bear arms as all other adults.”

Nicole Golden, executive director of Texas Gun Sense, a group that has advocated for gun restrictions, raised concerns about expanding handgun carry to more people and places amidst an escalating rate of gun violence.

“It’s out of step with measures that would improve our public safety,” Golden said.

The case comes in the wake of a June U.S. Supreme Court decision that says Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense.

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman of Fort Worth cited the high court’s ruling when he determined the state’s age-based restrictions violate the Second Amendment.

In an August order, Pittman enjoined the department from “enforcing Texas’s statutory scheme against law-abiding 18-to-20-year-olds based solely on their age.” But he delayed the effective date until the appeal was resolved.

Pittman’s ruling was the first major decision about Texas gun laws since the Supreme Court ruled in June that the Second Amendment protected individuals who carry weapons for self-defense.

The state has not made clear how they will change practices. When it comes to handguns, both the state’s license to carry rules and the new permitless carry law apply to people age 21 and up.

The state’s initial plan to appeal Pittman’s ruling in September was met with fury by The National Association for Gun Rights, which called on Gov. Greg Abbott to “lead this state and get the Texas DPS in line.”

In early December, the state lawyer representing DPS asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for an extension to file an opening brief because of the “complexity of the case” and obligations on several other lawsuits.

Combs, with the Firearms Policy Coalition, said the state reached out Tuesday to give notice of the plan to withdraw the appeal, but did not say why.

On Wednesday, an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice attempted to file an appearance in the case. The federal agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Once again, government officials in the state of Texas are proven to be anti-gun stooges,” Dudley Brown, the president of the National Association for Gun Rights, said in a news release at the time.

Neither the notice of appeal nor the withdrawal listed legal arguments or reasons for doing so.

The Supreme Court’s June decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen has caused a wave of gun control laws in various states to be challenged or struck down. In November, U.S. District Judge David Counts ruled that banning someone under a protective order from possessing a gun violated their Second Amendment rights, citing the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“The court said that the way that you’ve got to decide the constitutionality of modern-day gun laws … is not by looking at modern policy considerations, but rather looking at historical laws and trying to analogize specific legal traditions from a very different time and place,” Eric Ruben, an assistant professor of law at the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, told The Texas Tribune last month.

“Based on the Second Amendment’s text, as informed by Founding-Era history and tradition, the Court concludes that the Second Amendment protects against” prohibiting young adults from carrying handguns, Pittman wrote in his August decision.

“Throughout American history, states have prohibited the public carrying of weapons in order to ensure public safety,” David Cole, the American Civil Liberties Union’s legal director, said after the Supreme Court decision in June. “As mass shootings inflict incalculable misery and pain, the Supreme Court majority has radically undermined states’ ability to maintain safety.”