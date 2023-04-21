The Ten Commandments could be displayed in Texas public school classrooms and trustees could mandate districts grant students time for prayer and Bible reading under legislation approved by the Senate.

The two bills — along with others up for consideration — are a sign of how the Legislature could be inserting more religion into public education. The moves are drawing concern about the separation of church and state.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a statement that the bills represent “one step we can take to make sure that all Texans have the right to freely express their sincerely held religious beliefs.”

“I believe that you cannot change the culture of the country until you change the culture of mankind. Bringing the Ten Commandments and prayer back to our public schools will enable our students to become better Texans,” said Patrick, a Republican who oversees the Senate.

The legislation now heads to the House for consideration.

Cantor Sheri Allen, of Fort Worth’s Makom Shelanu Congregation, said the confluence of bills is concerning and could make non-Christian children feel ostracized.

“It’s telling a kid, ‘My version of what my religion looks like is better than yours. It’s endorsed by schools, which makes yours inferior,’” she said. “It shifts this balance of respect and equality and equity, making one religion dominant over others. It’s not supposed to be the way this country works.”

The Ten Commandments bill by Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford, passed Thursday echoes a piece of legislation passed last session, which required schools to hang up donated “In God We Trust” posters.

The law triggered controversy after Patriot Mobile — a Christian wireless provider tied to a political action committee that spent big money to elect conservatives to North Texas school board seats — started giving out the signs. The company said in a blog post that the move was part of “putting God back into our schools.”

Some parents unsuccessfully fought back by attempting to donate posters with “In God We Trust” written in Arabic or scrawled in rainbow lettering.

Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston, introduced the bill that could clear the way for prayer time in school. Any school district policy would have to ensure that participation is voluntary and requires parental consent. Students could read the Bible or other religious texts.

Other bills this session also have raised concerns from advocates and researchers about the separation of church and state.

Both Patrick and Gov. Greg Abbott are pushing for the creation of an education savings account program that would provide public funds for families to use on private school tuition, including at religious schools.

Abbott is promoting this plan at Christian schools across the state.

The House public education committee also recently heard a bill that would allow districts to hire chaplains instead of counselors. The chaplain would not need state certification.

“Texas students, who are a diverse community with varied religious views and cultural practices, deserve to enjoy true religious freedom at public schools without being forced to learn according to the religious right’s belief system,” Texas Freedom Network organizer Shan Schaffer said.