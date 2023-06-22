AUSTIN — The attorneys who will argue for the removal of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton from office said Thursday that rules adopted for the impeachment trial are fair.

“The rules the Senate has propounded for the impeachment trial of Attorney General Kenneth Paxton provide a fair trial for both sides,” read a statement from Houston attorneys Rusty Hardin and Dick DeGuerin.

The two men are representing House managers in the impeachment case against Paxton. The attorney general’s historic impeachment trial is set to begin Sept. 5.

On Wednesday night, the Senate adopted rules that outline how Paxton’s historic impeachment trial will be conducted, including a rule that bars his wife, McKinney Republican Sen. Angela Paxton, from voting on the verdict.

Ken Paxton is the first statewide official to be impeached in more than 100 years. He is accused of bribery, abuse of office and obstruction of justice. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Lead defense attorney Tony Buzbee issued a statement Thursday that did not comment on the merits of the rules but reiterated the allegations against Paxton are a “sham.”

“Now that the Senate has adopted the rules, we look forward to proving every count of this sham impeachment is baseless,” Buzbee said.

Three senators — Sens. Paxton, Bob Hall and Sarah Eckhardt — voted against the rules.

Eckhardt, a two-term Democrat from Austin, filed a statement on her vote indicating that she opposed the rules because they create “an intentionally unlevel playing field” that favors Paxton.

Conviction requires a two-thirds majority vote of the Senate. But Paxton’s defense team could win dismissal of any articles of impeachment with a simple majority vote of the Senate. The rules also allow for senators to find an allegation against Paxton true but to determine it is not an impeachable offense.

Eckhardt said those rules are “unprecedented.”

“The entire nation will be watching us as we conduct this impeachment trial,” she wrote.

Eckhardt also noted that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has too much power over the trial.

“Through these rules, the Senators have allowed themselves to be reduced from a tribunal (both judge and jury) to a largely powerless and silent jury in a trial controlled by the Lt. Governor,” Eckhardt’s statement read.

In previous impeachment trials in Texas, the lieutenant governor served as the presiding officer over a court of impeachment and could issue rulings on motions and objections. However, a single senator could request a vote on a motion.

That will not be the case for Paxton’s trial. Patrick can rule unilaterally on most motions without debate from the Senate. A two-thirds majority would be required to change that rule.

Hall and Angela Paxton did not immediately return messages seeking comment on their vote. The senate has adopted a gag order rule as well against commenting publicly on the impeachment trial.