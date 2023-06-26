In 2022, Texas Republicans leaders received an election-year gift.

Comptroller Glenn Hegar projected a revenue surplus that would climb to nearly $33 billion.

In turn, 2022 election candidates, including Gov. Greg Abbott, promised voters a historic property tax decrease.

Now lawmakers are trying to distribute up to nearly $18 billion in property tax cuts that would significantly decrease the tax bills of Texas homeowners.

So far, they’ve failed.

Republicans leaders have turned the feel-good scenario of a huge surplus into a political horror show. It’s damaged their reputation with Texas voters, and could result in lingering bitterness inside the GOP.

House and Senate lawmakers failed to agree on a plan during the 140-day regular session, and this week time will expire on a special session Abbott called to prod lawmakers into sending him a property tax reduction bill.

Stalemate

The stalemate has created friction among Texas’ top Republican leaders. Abbott has sided with the House plan, which would cut rates across the board, including for commercial properties. The Senate plan approved this month and pushed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick would use a portion of the money set aside for property tax reductions to raise homestead exemptions. Patrick argues that would give modest homeowners a bigger break.

The House, led by Speaker Dade Phelan of Beaumont, approved its plan that features across-the-board rate cuts to achieve property tax reductions. The House has formed a bipartisan study committee to research the issue. Abbott will likely call another special session. Lawmakers are on a deadline. A property tax overhaul would require voter approval, so they must act before an August deadline to get a question on the November ballot.

During the current special session, things became nasty. House members adjourned the session — on the first day — after passing their plan. Patrick has urged them to return to the Capitol and points out he would accept a plan they approved during the regular session that included homestead exemptions.

Earlier this month, Abbott began vetoing Senate bills, including those authored by Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, the main architect of the Senate’s property tax plan.

After vetoing the bills, Abbott signaled that the legislation could be reconsidered after lawmakers sent him a property tax bill. He vetoed at least 76 bills, the second most in Texas history behind the 82 Rick Perry vetoed in 2001. Of the bills Abbott vetoed, 54 were developed in the Senate.

One of the bills vetoed was legislation sought by Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot that was aimed at curbing the theft of fuel, a growing problem in the county. The bill had Bettencourt’s name on it, so Abbott struck it down.

In the past, Abbott has criticized Creuzot for not prosecuting low-level crimes, so the veto of the bill has the governor’s critics pointing out the inconsistency.

Voter insights

The fight over how to give back billions in tax revenue is not well-received by voters.

A poll by the University of Texas/Texas Politics Project found that only 25% of respondents approved of how the Legislature handled property taxes. Of that number, only 7% strongly approved. The survey found 45% disapproved — 25% strongly.

The survey also revealed that voters don’t have much confidence in the ability of lawmakers to cut taxes in a meaningful way. It found that 42% said they expect their property taxes to increase, while only 23% expect them to decrease.

Jim Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project, wrote that “the pessimism was bipartisan: 48% of Democrats and 41% of Republicans expected property tax bills to increase, while only 21% and 22%, respectively, expected them to decrease.”

“Given that Republicans from the governor on down to dogcatcher promised property tax relief during the 2022 campaign, and then continued to double down once the Legislature started and then were unable to deliver, what do you expect?” Henson told The Dallas Morning News. “You’ve not hit the mark.”

Henson and other analysts point out that the Legislature, at some point, will pass a property tax reduction bill. The question: What damage does the delay do to the GOP brand?

“This is certainly having a negative impact in the short run,” Henson said. “I’d be cautious about declaring the game over here. It is a very fair question to ask: Why is this so hard to get done?”

Abbott, usually cautious about his involvement in political scrums, has put himself in the crossfire between Patrick and Phelan. Now Patrick is firing at Abbott, even challenging the governor to a debate on how to cut property taxes.

Patrick is a darling of the hard-core conservative voters who dominate Texas primaries. He would be a formidable foe against Abbott in a race for governor. Over the years, Patrick has resisted running for governor, choosing instead to be the most powerful legislative force in Austin.

The gamble in getting involved in this fight is compelling Patrick to become a full-time adversary, and then challenging Abbott for governor in 2026.

Patrick has brushed off the notion that the current feud between the governor will be long-standing, pointing out that they will be allies during an expected special session to approve a voucher-like program that would provide funding for public school students to attend private schools.

“The governor and I normally work well together,” he said. “We will work well together again.”